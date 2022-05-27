Look inside this £6.5million property, former home of one of Henry VIII's wives

STANSTEAD HALL

Tudor splendour and links to Henry VIII in Pebmarsh

This Tudor property is steeped in history and comes with its own moat. Found in the village of Greenstead Green, Pebmarsh, it’s set in more than 45 acres of gardens and paddocks. The 16th century property is approached by a long driveway through an avenue of trees and boasts 13 bedrooms, six bathrooms and seven reception rooms. The Grade II* manor is also being sold with outbuildings, including workshops, gym, large agricultural barn and a magnificent listed tithe barn.

The property is set in beautiful grounds, including a walled garden with heated swimming pool and pool house. For those that love entertaining, there’s a bar, pizza oven and terrace.

Live like a Tudor Queen in Stanstead Hall - Credit: Savills

Stanstead Hall was the ancestral home of Catherine Parr, former wife of Henry VIII. The manor was owned by Sir William Parr, grandfather of Catherine. In later years, her brother, the first Earl of Essex, lost the house and its 45 acres of land after he fell out of favour with Queen Mary for supporting her rival Lady Jane Grey's claim to the throne. He was forgiven by Queen Elizabeth, who reinstated the lands. However, he sold up swiftly, selling the house to Sir William Waldegrave.

‘It's a perfect example of a Tudor country house in a private setting, which very much feels like a family home,’ says property agent Tim Phillips from Savills. ‘The interiors of the property have retained several original features, from wood-panelled fireplaces and corniced ceilings through to tapestry wall hangings and antique furniture.’

The pool area is perfect for entertaining - Credit: Savills

Why we love it... It has its own moat, and how great would those pool parties be?

Guide price: £6,500,000

Contact: Savills | 01245 293 221