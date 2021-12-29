Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
See inside this five-bedroom family home on the Fylde Coast on the market for £1.5 million

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 6:00 PM December 29, 2021
Mythop Grange

Mythop Grange

This beautiful family home on the Fylde Coast has land, stables and lovely rural views but is within reach of the motorway.

This imposing family home is set in almost 10 acres and boasts excellent equestrian facilities to include stables and menage. With beautifully stylish decor throughout, the five-bedroom detached home has been thoughtfully laid-out and includes a super family dining-kitchen and flexible living accommodation for working from home, a gym or additional living space.

It also has glorious countryside views. Set in the hamlet of Mythop, within easy reach of motorway links yet in a rural surrounding, the home has impressive gardens including a large pond and a sweeping driveway which continues to the separate equestrian facilities. 

Price: Offers over £1,500,000. 

Contact: Armitstead Barnett, North Lancs office, 01995 603180, abarnett.co.uk. 

The stables at Mythop Grange

The stables

Mythop Grange

Mythop Grange

The opulent sitting room at Mythop Grange

The opulent sitting room

The kitchen at Mythop Grange

The kitchen

Lancashire Life

