See inside this five-bedroom family home on the Fylde Coast on the market for £1.5 million

This beautiful family home on the Fylde Coast has land, stables and lovely rural views but is within reach of the motorway.

This imposing family home is set in almost 10 acres and boasts excellent equestrian facilities to include stables and menage. With beautifully stylish decor throughout, the five-bedroom detached home has been thoughtfully laid-out and includes a super family dining-kitchen and flexible living accommodation for working from home, a gym or additional living space.

It also has glorious countryside views. Set in the hamlet of Mythop, within easy reach of motorway links yet in a rural surrounding, the home has impressive gardens including a large pond and a sweeping driveway which continues to the separate equestrian facilities.

Price: Offers over £1,500,000.

Contact: Armitstead Barnett, North Lancs office, 01995 603180, abarnett.co.uk.

The stables - Credit: Armitstead Barnett

Mythop Grange - Credit: Armitstead Barnett

The opulent sitting room - Credit: Armitstead Barnett