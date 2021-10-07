Magazines Subscribe Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People
See inside this stunning £1 million Victorian property near Lancaster

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 8:53 AM October 7, 2021   
Newfields stands in 1.6 acres of grounds and has its own tennis court

Newfields stands in 1.6 acres of grounds and has its own tennis court - Credit: Fine & Country

A grand detached Victorian residence which has been sympathetically updated throughout to present a show-stopping and characterful six bedroom family home set within approximately 1.6 acres of private grounds.

The property has an impressive 5403 sq ft and includes five reception rooms, a fantastic open plan kitchen, six bedrooms of which two are en-suite, a family bathroom and ground floor wet room.

The grounds surrounding the property offer an expanse of garden space that all the family can enjoy, including a full-size tennis court and large garden shed/workshop.

Guide price: £1,000,000

Contact: Fine & Country, 01524 380560, 
fineandcountry.com  

Big windows mean the house is beautifully light

Big windows mean the house is beautifully light - Credit: Fine & Country

The spacious entrance hallway

The spacious entrance hallway - Credit: Fine & Country

The kitchen has been given a modern new look

The kitchen has been given a modern new look - Credit: Fine & Country

The bathroom makes good use of the top floor space

The bathroom makes good use of the top floor space - Credit: Fine & Country


