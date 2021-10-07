See inside this stunning £1 million Victorian property near Lancaster
Published: 8:53 AM October 7, 2021
- Credit: Fine & Country
A grand detached Victorian residence which has been sympathetically updated throughout to present a show-stopping and characterful six bedroom family home set within approximately 1.6 acres of private grounds.
The property has an impressive 5403 sq ft and includes five reception rooms, a fantastic open plan kitchen, six bedrooms of which two are en-suite, a family bathroom and ground floor wet room.
The grounds surrounding the property offer an expanse of garden space that all the family can enjoy, including a full-size tennis court and large garden shed/workshop.
Guide price: £1,000,000
Contact: Fine & Country, 01524 380560,
fineandcountry.com