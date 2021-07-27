Magazines Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Three fabulous Norfolk homes for sale with swimming pools

Dominic Castle

Published: 2:31 PM July 27, 2021   
The pool and outside deck at Orchard Barn

The pool and outside deck at Orchard Barn - Credit: i101 Digital ltd

Wisbech 

Newton In The Isle 
Price: £799,950 
Sowerbys, 01553 7667410 
sowerbys.com 
 

Orchard Barn has a Mediterranean feel

Orchard Barn has a Mediterranean feel - Credit: i101 Digital ltd

It might be just over the border in Wisbech, but with its exotic Mediterranean-inspired landscaping and luxe interiors, Orchard Barn feels much further away. 

At its heart are its big open spaces with cool stone floors, vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. The accommodation has been cleverly arranged to offer an east and west wing and features four large double bedrooms, two en suites and plenty of open-plan entertaining spaces. 

Orchard Barn, with its exotic Mediterranean-inspired landscaping and luxe interiors

Orchard Barn, with its exotic Mediterranean-inspired landscaping and luxe interiors - Credit: Sowerbys

Of course the real highlight is the grounds, which are fully enclosed, extremely private and include landscaped gardens, an idyllic south-facing patio and a swimming pool area, which faces south and west and is heated, complete with swim jets and jacuzzi. 

The pool at Hill House is stunning

The pool at Hill House is stunning - Credit: Savills

St Olaves 

Heath Road 
Guide price: £2,300,000 
Savills, 01603 229229 
savills.com 

Hill House, St Olaves, is a handsome home

Hill House, St Olaves, is a handsome home - Credit: Savills

Hill House is an impressive Edwardian property which enjoys exceptional views across the Waveney Valley, as well as a helicopter pad, woodland and a private mooring plot on the river. 

The house was substantially extended in 2008 to create an indoor swimming pool complex that incorporates an informal sitting/dining area, as well as a sauna and shower room and offers unparalleled views over the surrounding landscape.  

Big windows let in lots of light at Hill House

Big windows let in lots of light at Hill House - Credit: Savills

Above it, there is a spacious media/family room, which leads to a balcony and overlooks the grounds, and there are six bedrooms arranged over two floors, including a master with a dressing room and a private bathroom. 

Old Costessey 

Fleet Road 
Offers in the region of £1,350,000 
Russen & Hill, 01603 744359 
russenandhill.co.uk 

Set in three acres down a private road, this three-bedroom detached bungalow is every bit a hidden gem. 

The main property itself includes a living room, dining room, kitchen and spacious 40’ conservatory, as well as planning permission to extend into the roof to create two further en suite bedrooms. 

But for new owners, there is even more potential, with two two-bedroom cottages, a games room and a double garage, plus a swimming pool with a retracting roof, which means you can enjoy the pool rain or shine. 

The property also comes with a range of further outbuildings, which could be converted, and fishing and boating rights on the River Wensum.

