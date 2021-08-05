Magazines Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Great British Life > Homes and Gardens > Property

See inside this 400 year old Prestbury home on the market for £5.6 million

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 8:58 AM August 5, 2021   
Normans Hall

Normans Hall - Credit: Gascoigne Halman

This elegant property has stood the test of time, with its origins dating back more than 400 years. 

Throughout the home there are oak-panelled walls, beamed ceilings and oak doors, reminding of its historic heritage.

There are five large bedrooms, including a ground-floor guest suite – perfect for visiting family and friends.

The property sits on a substantial plot, featuring a large ornamental pond and landscaped gardens, complementing the style of the home.

What makes Normans Hall a stand-out property, aside from its grand interior, are the panoramic views of Cheshire countryside.

Normans Hall is in the charming village location of Prestbury, with its independent boutiques, bars and restaurants, and part of the Cheshire’s prestigious Golden Triangle.

Price: £5,695,000,

gascoignehalman.co.uk

Normans Hall lead shot

Normans Hall lead shot - Credit: Gascoigne Halman

Normans Hall drawing room

Normans Hall drawing room - Credit: Gascoigne Halman

Normans Hall kitchen

Normans Hall kitchen - Credit: Gascoigne Halman

Normans Hall bathroom

Normans Hall bathroom - Credit: Gascoigne Halman

Normans Hall orangery

Normans Hall orangery - Credit: Gascoigne Halman


Most Read

  1. 1 9 places to eat out in Chester this summer
  2. 2 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
  3. 3 16 beautiful beaches in Devon you have to visit
  1. 4 13 of the best afternoon teas to try in Cornwall
  2. 5 6 waterfall walks in Derbyshire and the Peak District
  3. 6 Fish and chips in Cornwall you need to try
  4. 7 Seven Falls, Tintwistle - a hidden gem in the Peak District
  5. 8 6 of the best August walks in Cheshire
  6. 9 20 of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire
  7. 10 New for 2021: Be a-mazed by this Cornish hedge
Cheshire Life
Cheshire

Don't Miss

Best places for fish and chips in Kent (photo: gemredding, Getty Images)

Kent Life

10 excellent fish and chip shops in Kent

Samuel Mathewson

Author Picture Icon
Bashall Spirits gin

Lancashire Life | Win

Win the full range of Bashall Spirits Gins

Bashall Spirits

Logo Icon
Castle Howard Proms in 2019

Yorkshire Life | Win

Win Castle Howard Prom Tickets & a VIP Hamper

Yorkshire Life

Logo Icon
Catrigg Force by John Wood

Yorkshire Life

12 beautiful waterfalls in Yorkshire

Vijay Arogyasami

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus