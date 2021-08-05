See inside this 400 year old Prestbury home on the market for £5.6 million
- Credit: Gascoigne Halman
This elegant property has stood the test of time, with its origins dating back more than 400 years.
Throughout the home there are oak-panelled walls, beamed ceilings and oak doors, reminding of its historic heritage.
There are five large bedrooms, including a ground-floor guest suite – perfect for visiting family and friends.
The property sits on a substantial plot, featuring a large ornamental pond and landscaped gardens, complementing the style of the home.
What makes Normans Hall a stand-out property, aside from its grand interior, are the panoramic views of Cheshire countryside.
Normans Hall is in the charming village location of Prestbury, with its independent boutiques, bars and restaurants, and part of the Cheshire’s prestigious Golden Triangle.
Price: £5,695,000,
