Win tickets to the The Homebuilding & Renovating Show

Published: 3:40 PM September 27, 2021

The Northern Homebuilding & Renovating Show will be making its long-anticipated return between 5-7 November 2021 at the Harrogate Convention Centre, to provide inspiration and ideas for people’s property projects and ambitions. Whether your build is just getting off the ground, or your rooms are in need of some final touches, this year’s Northern Show has you covered.

The Northern Homebuilding & Renovating Show will be making its long-anticipated return between 5-7 November 2021 at the Harrogate Convention Centre. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

This Show will bring together 1000s of products from over 200 exhibitors, as well as free daily seminars and masterclasses meaning those attending the show will be granted direct access to a wealth of knowledge.

Experts at this year’s Northern Show include property expert Michael Holmes. Michael has presented over 150 property shows for the likes of ITV and BBC including ‘Good Bid Good Buy’ and ‘Build, Buy or Restore?’ He will be offering design guides at the show on home staples such as kitchens and extensions. Michael will be joined by many other experts who will be on hand to assist on everything from planning permission to interior design, and everything in between.

Following the Northern Show, the Homebuilding & Renovating Show will be making it's way down to the South West. The South West Homebuilding & Renovating Show is taking place between 20-21 November at Bath & West Showground.









The Homebuilding & Renovating Show - Credit: The Homebuilding & Renovating Show

www.homebuildingshow.co.uk