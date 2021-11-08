See inside this private paradise in the Ribble Valley on the market for less than £1 million

The historic home has been updated in recent years - Credit: Fine and Country

This beautiful family home in a quiet corner of the Ribble Valley has been tastefully and stylishly updated.

Old Hall Farm, Whalley Road, Simonstone, Ribble Valley

Tucked away behind high stone walls on the outskirts of Simonstone, Old Hall Farm is a beautiful three or four bedroom family home which has been subject to a comprehensive restoration and refurbishment in recent years.

The property has been tastefully modernised and offers flexible accommodation with two good sized reception rooms, dining kitchen, converted cellar, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, dressing room and a gym/fourth bedroom in the adjacent garage building.

Electric gates offer a high degree of privacy, while a sweeping driveway leads to a courtyard and parking area to the side of the house which is surrounded by landscaped gardens and grounds.

Price: £780,000

Contact: Fine and Country, 01254 828922, fineandcountry.com

The private outdoor seating area - Credit: Fine and Country

The updated kitchen is light and airy - Credit: Fine and Country

One the three bedrooms - there could be a fourth in the garage building - Credit: Fine and Country

The modernisation has retained many original features - Credit: Fine and Country



