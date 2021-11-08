See inside this private paradise in the Ribble Valley on the market for less than £1 million
- Credit: Fine and Country
This beautiful family home in a quiet corner of the Ribble Valley has been tastefully and stylishly updated.
Old Hall Farm, Whalley Road, Simonstone, Ribble Valley
Tucked away behind high stone walls on the outskirts of Simonstone, Old Hall Farm is a beautiful three or four bedroom family home which has been subject to a comprehensive restoration and refurbishment in recent years.
The property has been tastefully modernised and offers flexible accommodation with two good sized reception rooms, dining kitchen, converted cellar, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, dressing room and a gym/fourth bedroom in the adjacent garage building.
Electric gates offer a high degree of privacy, while a sweeping driveway leads to a courtyard and parking area to the side of the house which is surrounded by landscaped gardens and grounds.
Price: £780,000
Contact: Fine and Country, 01254 828922, fineandcountry.com
Most Read
- 1 The Hairy Bikers Go North to the Peak District
- 2 Win a £5000 staycation in Cornwall
- 3 Christmas markets in and around the Cotswolds
- 4 Magical Christmas markets in Kent 2021
- 5 Magical Christmas markets in Surrey 2021
- 6 10 of the best Christmas markets to visit in Derbyshire
- 7 Magical Christmas markets in Sussex 2021
- 8 The 15 best Christmas markets in Norfolk 2021
- 9 How Mrs Kirkham’s Cheese launched their own farm shop
- 10 Win a winter break at the Shireburn Arms in the heart of the Ribble Valley