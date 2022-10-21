Garrington Property Finders: what opportunities exist on the property market following all the changes in the UK

Promotion

According to Garrington, there's light on the property market horizon, despite all the unprecedented changes in the UK - Credit: Shutterstock

After a series of unprecedented changes in the UK, Jonathan Hopper from Garrington Property Finders discusses how opportunities still exist in the local property market for the well-advised buyer

It is well known that markets do not like uncertainty, and this is never truer than in the property market, where transactions are typically for the long term and significant in value. Seismic changes to the country and economy over recent months has affected confidence levels, and for homeowners this has created a nervousness to sell until a new property has been identified to buy.

As such, many sellers are now more tentative and cautious, often seeking to quietly find a buyer in a measured and more structured way.

In a market where opportunities are elusive and increasingly hidden from view, how can buyers secure their next home?

Where do opportunities exist locally?

The apparent shortage of prime properties for sale has resulted in some homeowners deferring plans to put their properties on the open market, fearful of being pressurised to move out before they have had a chance to find a place to buy. Where previously a seller might have considered moving into rented accommodation as a temporary solution to facilitate a sale, with rental prices rising and the availability of rental property falling, sellers are less willing to adopt this approach as a stopgap.

Consequently, an increasing number of homeowners are discovering the benefits of discreetly selling their home away from the usual pressures associated with openly marketing a property. For buyers, tapping into this secretive market is not always easy, but it can provide an exciting wealth of opportunities for those in the know.

How do property finders buy discreetly?

A clear distinction between a property finder and an estate agent is that the former acts solely on the behalf of buyers. As a result, there is no reason why every estate agent in the area would not share details of a confidential property with a fellow property professional with whom they work on a regular basis and trust for their discretion. Indeed, Garrington is one of the first to hear when an exceptional property might be coming available and are often one of the earliest to view.

In addition, property finders use their extensive local network to gain access to homeowners who would prefer a direct introduction to perhaps only one buyer. In this way they can save on selling fees and work collaboratively with the buyers to agree a price and timing for the transaction to take place. Garrington is also able to identify potential off-market opportunities using proprietary software that can filter all properties not currently on the open market, which may be available for sale privately.

Get help

Engaging in discreet property transactions presents opportunities to purchase in an exclusive arena and at a different pace than in the open market. However, it is not always easy to gain access to this market and the negotiations and brokering of a deal takes skill and experience. Garrington has extensive knowledge of the ‘off-market’ aspects of the local property market and can bring buyers and sellers together effectively to the mutual benefit of all.

If you are contemplating moving home over the coming months and would value objective advice from an independent specialist, get in touch with Garrington Property Finders.

