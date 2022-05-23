Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Homes and Gardens > Property

See inside this 18th century cottage near Hawkshead on the market for £1.75 million

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 6:00 PM May 23, 2022
The house has been in the same family for 75 years

The house has been in the same family for 75 years - Credit: Fine & Country

This traditional Lakeland home has been lovingly renovated and modernised in recent years

The house has been modernised in recent years

The house has been modernised in recent years - Credit: Fine & Country

This extended 18th century cottage is a quintessential period Lake District home. The property has now been in the same family for over 75 years with the present owners undertaking an extension and sympathetic renovation that was completed in 2006.

Renovation work has updated the house but retained traditional features

Renovation work has updated the house but retained traditional features - Credit: Fine & Country

It is a sizeable three bedroom family home with three reception rooms, a charming breakfast kitchen, three double bedrooms, including the impressive master suite and a family bathroom. 

Beams have been retained in the bedrooms

Beams have been retained in the bedrooms - Credit: Fine & Country

There are just under an acre of mature gardens including a converted double garage with a fantastic studio bedroom above which is ideal for guests. There is also a detached workshop and store, as well as an orchard, greenhouse and separate kitchen garden.

The house has lovely countryside views

The house has lovely countryside views - Credit: Fine & Country

The house has spectacular uninterrupted views that stretch out across the surrounding fields to Latterbarrow to the south and the Windermere valley to the east. There is also an adjoining seven acre field of rough grazing land available by separate negotiation. 

The cosy kitchen

The cosy kitchen - Credit: Fine & Country

Guide price: £1,750,000 

Contact: Fine & Country Estate Agents, fineandcountry.com, 01539 733500 

The lounge is a comfortable and welcoming space

The lounge is a comfortable and welcoming space - Credit: Fine & Country


Lancashire Life

Don't Miss

Kinder Downfall

Derbyshire Life

Waterfalls, Weirs and Cascades of the Peak District 

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
Two glasses of gin and tonic with the view of the river behind.

Devon Life

4 fab places to dine in Devon

Andy Cooper

Author Picture Icon
Selective focus, fresh sourdough breads on display at an outdoor food market around kings cross, Lon

Living Edge

5 of the best farmers markets in Cheshire

Laura Billington

Author Picture Icon
Ogden of Harrogate

Yorkshire Life | Win

Win a champagne and jewellery shopping day in Harrogate worth £500

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon