See inside this 18th century cottage near Hawkshead on the market for £1.75 million

This traditional Lakeland home has been lovingly renovated and modernised in recent years

This extended 18th century cottage is a quintessential period Lake District home. The property has now been in the same family for over 75 years with the present owners undertaking an extension and sympathetic renovation that was completed in 2006.

It is a sizeable three bedroom family home with three reception rooms, a charming breakfast kitchen, three double bedrooms, including the impressive master suite and a family bathroom.

There are just under an acre of mature gardens including a converted double garage with a fantastic studio bedroom above which is ideal for guests. There is also a detached workshop and store, as well as an orchard, greenhouse and separate kitchen garden.

The house has spectacular uninterrupted views that stretch out across the surrounding fields to Latterbarrow to the south and the Windermere valley to the east. There is also an adjoining seven acre field of rough grazing land available by separate negotiation.

Guide price: £1,750,000

Contact: Fine & Country Estate Agents, fineandcountry.com, 01539 733500

