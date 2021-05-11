Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
A £2 million home near Chester with a beautiful conservatory and outdoor dining area

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 6:29 PM May 11, 2021   
The conservatory Parkfields Farm

The conservatory at Parkfields Farm - Credit: jackson-stops.co.uk

Surrounded by the beautiful Cheshire countryside, this property is perfect for entertaining with its own fitness studio and cinema.

Located within walking distance of the popular village of Christleton, this palatial property sits in a prime position, with extensive views.

Modern and stylish, Parkfields Farm has a range of stunning interiors with large windows to allow natural light to flow through, a stone fireplace for cosy evenings and contemporary open-plan living areas.

The high-end entertainment facilities make it the perfect venue for people who love hosting. There is a cinema room, a fitness studio and an outdoor area with a Jacuzzi and fireplace. There are five large bedrooms, all with en-suite shower rooms. The master bedroom also has a dressing area and a balcony – a place to enjoy the tranquil surroundings.

The property includes an annexe, which is detached from the main house and has its own access point and private garden. There is an open plan living/dining area and two bedrooms, both with en-suites.

Christleton is an attractive village, close to the city of Chester and everything it has to offer.

Guide price: £2,250,000, jackson-stops.co.uk

The conservatory Parkfields Farm

The conservatory at Parkfields Farm - Credit: jackson-stops.co.uk

Open plan kitchen Parkfields Farm

Parkfields Farm open plan kitchen - Credit: jackson-stops.co.uk

Parkfields Farm Dining room

Parkfields Farm Dining room - Credit: jackson-stops.co.uk

Garden area Parkfields Farm

Parkfields Farm Garden area - Credit: jackson-stops.co.uk

Parkfields Farm Family room

Parkfields Farm Family room - Credit: jackson-stops.co.uk

Surrounding views Parkfields Farm

Surrounding views of Parkfields Farm - Credit: jackson-stops.co.uk

Exterior of Parkfields Farm

Exterior of Parkfields Farm - Credit: jackson-stops.co.uk

Cheshire Life
Cheshire

