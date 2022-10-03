See inside this luxurious penthouse in an iconic York building on the market for £600,000

Dream views from the York penthouse which overlooks the city's racecourse - Credit: Savills

A luxurious home in an iconic York building

PENTHOUSE 401, BISHOPTHORPE ROAD, YORK

Beautifully converted penthouse apartment situated within the iconic Terry's Clock Tower and the largest property in this exclusive collection.

This high specification designer dressed show home includes a bespoke kitchen, separate living/dining room, three bedroom suites, generous private roof terrace and dual parking.

Set in the vibrant and leafy Bishopthorpe Road area, just minutes from the city centre and within walking distance of the picturesque banks of the River Ouse.

Price: £599,950

Contact: Anne.haggas@savills.com • 0800 151 0960 (option 5)

Great spaces in the stunning penthouse - Credit: Anne Haggas

The characterful converted penthouse apartment situated within the iconic Terry's Clock Tower - Credit: Savills

Bedroom in the penthouse - Credit: Savills

The penthouse has a high-spec kitchen - Credit: Savills



