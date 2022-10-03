See inside this luxurious penthouse in an iconic York building on the market for £600,000
Published: 6:00 PM October 3, 2022
- Credit: Savills
A luxurious home in an iconic York building
PENTHOUSE 401, BISHOPTHORPE ROAD, YORK
Beautifully converted penthouse apartment situated within the iconic Terry's Clock Tower and the largest property in this exclusive collection.
This high specification designer dressed show home includes a bespoke kitchen, separate living/dining room, three bedroom suites, generous private roof terrace and dual parking.
Set in the vibrant and leafy Bishopthorpe Road area, just minutes from the city centre and within walking distance of the picturesque banks of the River Ouse.
Price: £599,950
Contact: Anne.haggas@savills.com • 0800 151 0960 (option 5)