See inside this luxurious penthouse in an iconic York building on the market for £600,000

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 6:00 PM October 3, 2022
Dream views from the York penthouse which overlooks the city's racecourse 

Dream views from the York penthouse which overlooks the city's racecourse - Credit: Savills

A luxurious home in an iconic York building 

PENTHOUSE 401, BISHOPTHORPE ROAD, YORK
Beautifully converted penthouse apartment situated within the iconic Terry's Clock Tower and the largest property in this exclusive collection.

This high specification designer dressed show home includes a bespoke kitchen, separate living/dining room, three bedroom suites, generous private roof terrace and dual parking.

Set in the vibrant and leafy Bishopthorpe Road area, just minutes from the city centre and within walking distance of the picturesque banks of the River Ouse.
Price: £599,950
Contact: Anne.haggas@savills.com • 0800 151 0960 (option 5)

INterior of the penthouse

Great spaces in the stunning penthouse - Credit: Anne Haggas

The characterful converted penthouse apartment situated within the iconic Terry's Clock Tower

The characterful converted penthouse apartment situated within the iconic Terry's Clock Tower - Credit: Savills

Bedroom in the penthouse 

Bedroom in the penthouse - Credit: Savills

The penthouse has a high-spec kitchen 

The penthouse has a high-spec kitchen - Credit: Savills


Yorkshire Life

