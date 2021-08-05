See inside this £2.2 million Grade I-listed Cotswold manor house

Published: 9:04 AM August 5, 2021

WHAT: Poulton Manor is an architecturally important village house, with additional cottages for letting, and beautiful gardens and grounds.

WHERE: Poulton, Cirencester, Gloucestershire.

INSIDE: Accommodation in the main house includes entrance hall, cloakroom, panelled drawing room with oak floorboards, dining room, sitting room, kitchen/breakfast room, utility, playroom, six bedrooms and two bathrooms. Additional buildings include a two-bedroom cottage, guest cottage, coach house with workshop, and studio.

OUTSIDE: The well-tended grounds are laid out in a number of distinct areas, including a sunken lawn, walled kitchen garden, flagstone terrace, and a delightful spinney. There is a driveway, with ample parking and garaging. In all, the property extends to about two acres.

HOW MUCH: Guide price of £2.25 million.

FIND OUT MORE: Call Butler Sherborn on 01285 883740.

www.butlersherborn.co.uk

Poulton Manor, Cirencester, Gloucestershire - Credit: Butler Sherborn

Poulton Manor, Cirencester, Gloucestershire - Credit: Butler Sherborn