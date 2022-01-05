Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
See inside this stone cottage in a highly desirable Cotswold location

Candia McKormack

Published: 6:00 PM January 5, 2022
Priory Cottage, Brimpsfield, Gloucestershire

Priory Cottage, Brimpsfield, Gloucestershire - Credit: Butler Sherborn

A detached Cotswold stone cottage in the Cotswold village of Brimpsfield.

What: Priory Cottage is a charming and tastefully presented detached two-bedroom period cottage with a delightful south-facing garden, situated in an idyllic and sought-after Cotswold village. 

Where: Brimpsfield, Gloucestershire. 

Inside: The cottage is beautifully presented with original details, including a stone fireplace and tongue-and-groove panelling, and slate or oak flooring to the ground floor. Accommodation includes kitchen/breakfast room, sitting room, shower/utility room, and two partly-vaulted double bedrooms.  

Outside: The cottage has a pleasant rural outlook, and is set behind a Cotswold stone wall, with lawned south- and west-facing front garden, original well, plus south-facing rear garden with gravel dining area, timber shed and lawn.  

How much: Guide price of £420,000. 

Find out more: Call Butler Sherborn on 01285 883740. 

Priory Cottage, Brimpsfield, Gloucestershire

Priory Cottage, Brimpsfield, Gloucestershire - Credit: Butler Sherborn

Priory Cottage, Brimpsfield, Gloucestershire

Priory Cottage, Brimpsfield, Gloucestershire - Credit: Butler Sherborn

Priory Cottage, Brimpsfield, Gloucestershire

Priory Cottage, Brimpsfield, Gloucestershire - Credit: Butler Sherborn

