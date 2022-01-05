See inside this stone cottage in a highly desirable Cotswold location
- Credit: Butler Sherborn
A detached Cotswold stone cottage in the Cotswold village of Brimpsfield.
What: Priory Cottage is a charming and tastefully presented detached two-bedroom period cottage with a delightful south-facing garden, situated in an idyllic and sought-after Cotswold village.
Where: Brimpsfield, Gloucestershire.
Inside: The cottage is beautifully presented with original details, including a stone fireplace and tongue-and-groove panelling, and slate or oak flooring to the ground floor. Accommodation includes kitchen/breakfast room, sitting room, shower/utility room, and two partly-vaulted double bedrooms.
Outside: The cottage has a pleasant rural outlook, and is set behind a Cotswold stone wall, with lawned south- and west-facing front garden, original well, plus south-facing rear garden with gravel dining area, timber shed and lawn.
How much: Guide price of £420,000.
Find out more: Call Butler Sherborn on 01285 883740.
