Dream properties for sale in Hertfordshire

Four wow-factor properties on the market in Hertfordshire right now

Eastwick Hall Lane

Eastwick

This three double bedroom Grade ll listed home is situated in the centre of Eastwick, a pretty, rural village on the Herts and Essex border. Exposed beams are in evidence throughout, however, a great feeling of space and natural light permeate through this cottage – a merit not often associated in a house of this period. The accommodation is spacious throughout and offers an entrance hall, sitting room, dining room, kitchen with pantry, three double bedrooms and a family bathroom. Outdoors there’s an additional shower room and utility space, plus a courtyard garden and an additional garden plot with the potential to erect an outbuilding/garden room.



Why we love it: Filled with period features and a cosy countryside charm, it’s a real treat on the eyes, as well as catering perfectly to family needs.



Price: £695k

Contact: Oliver Minton | 01920 412600

Priors Corner is set in the heart of Totteridge village - Credit: Statons



Priors Corner

Totteridge

An outstanding double-fronted residence set in the heart of Totteridge village, this home provides six double bedrooms, four bathrooms (two en-suite), three large reception rooms including a wood-panelled dining/reception room with inglenook fireplace, farmhouse-style kitchen diner, cloakroom, cellar, and a double garage. It resides in over an acre of beautifully landscaped gardens, and presents a heated outdoor swimming pool, tennis lawn, rose garden, orchard and a sunken garden. It’s also conveniently placed, being located just 10 miles from central London, as well as nearby a wide range of local amenities including South Herts Golf Club.



Why we love it: This is the first time the house has been on the market for 40 years, and it’s easy to see why. Its unique historical ornateness and exquisite grounds make it a keeper for generations.



Price: £4.5m

Contact: Statons | 02084 453694

53 High Street, Saffron Walden has an important banking history - Credit: Mullucks



Bank House

Saffron Walden

A landmark property on Saffron Walden High Street is thought to be the location of a meeting between banking partners to discuss the creation of Gibson & Co bank in 1825 - one of 20 private banks which later amalgamated to form Barclays in 1896. The Grade II* listed Georgian townhouse has two first floor bedrooms with en suites, two bedrooms, a dressing room and a shower room on the second floor, and a sitting room and generous kitchen/family room with large bay window on the ground floor. Outside are private and secluded landscaped gardens with off road parking.

Why we love it: A hidden gem behind a building (also for sale) fronting the High Street in the heart of Saffron Walden just north of Bishop's Stortford.



Price: £1.35m

Contact: Mullucks | 01799 520520

Hexton Manor Estate is a Georgian paradise near Hitchin - Credit: Savills



Hexton Maror

Hexton

A historic country estate which includes a Grade II listed 11 bedroom manor house, six cottages, four offices, landscaped parkland, woodland, farmland and a game shoot is still on the market for anyone wanting the Downtown Abbey lifestyle. The estate near Hitchin covers nearly 800 acres at the northern edge of the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and has an income of around £190,000 from the farmland let on a tenancy agreement, residential and commercial assets.

Why we love it: With spring-fed lakes, an arboretum, forest rides and parkland with follies, the setting for this beautiful house is truly stunning. A new boutique hotel for Herts, anyone?

Price: £15m

