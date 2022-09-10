Six-bedroom 1930s Chipping Campden home with extensive grounds, £3.25 million

The Wold Furlong, Catbrook, Chipping Campden, Gloucestershire

The Wold Furlong is a handsome six-bedroom house in Chipping Campden, Gloucestershire, dating back to the 1930s with attractive gardens and grounds.

The accommodation includes a reception hall, kitchen, utility, boot room, sitting room, family room, large drawing room with bay window and glazed sliding doors, cloakroom, dining room and office.

The Wold Furlong, Catbrook, Chipping Campden, Gloucestershire - Credit: Simon Foster Photography Ltd

There are five bedrooms plus a master suite with bay window, two further bathrooms and a separate WC. Outside are mature gardens and grounds, swimming pool with pool room, orchard, triple garage with self-contained flat above, six stables, WC, kennels, garage, steel-framed barn, lambing shed and outbuildings.

The paddocks and woodland total 18 acres, and there is a separate lot for an additional 50 acres. £3.25 million.

Call Jackson-Stops on 01386 840224, email campden@jackson-stops.co.uk or visit jackson-stops.co.uk

The Wold Furlong, Catbrook, Chipping Campden, Gloucestershire - Credit: Simon Foster Photography Ltd

The Wold Furlong, Catbrook, Chipping Campden, Gloucestershire - Credit: Simon Foster Photography Ltd

READ MORE: Peek behind the doors of this £2.25 million villa in Cheltenham.