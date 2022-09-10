Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Six-bedroom 1930s Chipping Campden home with extensive grounds, £3.25 million

Candia McKormack

Published: 10:38 AM September 10, 2022
Updated: 10:55 AM September 10, 2022
The Wold Furlong, Catbrook, Chipping Campden, Gloucestershire

The Wold Furlong, Catbrook, Chipping Campden, Gloucestershire - Credit: Simon Foster Photography Ltd

The Wold Furlong is a handsome six-bedroom house in Chipping Campden, Gloucestershire, dating back to the 1930s with attractive gardens and grounds.

The accommodation includes a reception hall, kitchen, utility, boot room, sitting room, family room, large drawing room with bay window and glazed sliding doors, cloakroom, dining room and office.

There are five bedrooms plus a master suite with bay window, two further bathrooms and a separate WC. Outside are mature gardens and grounds, swimming pool with pool room, orchard, triple garage with self-contained flat above, six stables, WC, kennels, garage, steel-framed barn, lambing shed and outbuildings.

The paddocks and woodland total 18 acres, and there is a separate lot for an additional 50 acres. £3.25 million.

Call Jackson-Stops on 01386 840224, email campden@jackson-stops.co.uk or visit jackson-stops.co.uk

READ MORE: Peek behind the doors of this £2.25 million villa in Cheltenham.

