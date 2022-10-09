Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
For sale: A stunning spacious country cottage in Coates, Gloucestershire

Candia McKormack

Published: 3:52 PM October 9, 2022
Stable Cottage, Coates, Gloucestershire

Stable Cottage, Coates, Gloucestershire - Credit: knightfrank.com

A four-bedroomed substantial house in the hamlet of Coates, Gloucestershire

Stable Cottage, Coates, Gloucestershire

Stable Cottage, Coates, Gloucestershire - Credit: knightfrank.com

With its 500-metre, gated and tree-lined drive, glorious parkland outlook and 40ft kitchen/dining/living room, Stable Cottage’s modest name belies its true identity.

This comfortable four double bedroom L-shaped  house offers the sort of high ceilings, flexible and flowing accommodation generally only found in much larger properties. The inner courtyard provides a peaceful suntrap, ideal for outside dining, and is planted with mature shrubs and flowers for all seasons, including an established wisteria, which produces a magnificent display in May.

Stable Cottage, Coates, Gloucestershire

Stable Cottage, Coates, Gloucestershire - Credit: knightfrank.com

The surrounding gardens are laid to lawn with mature trees and a generous parking area and driveway. There is also an oak-framed, generous double garage with an attached workshop. Quietly located, off the beaten track at Coates, Gloucestershire, yet only three miles from Cirencester and Kemble Station, Stable Cottage is part of only eight properties located in this exclusive hamlet, offering the sort of lifestyle opportunity so many seek but which are so hard to find.

Guide price: £975,000. Call Knight Frank on 01285 882005 or visit knightfrank.com

Stable Cottage, Coates, Gloucestershire

Stable Cottage, Coates, Gloucestershire - Credit: knightfrank.com

Stable Cottage, Coates, Gloucestershire

Stable Cottage, Coates, Gloucestershire - Credit: knightfrank.com

Stable Cottage, Coates, Gloucestershire

Stable Cottage, Coates, Gloucestershire - Credit: knightfrank.com

