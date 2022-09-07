Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
See inside this six-bedroom Cotswold stone property in Fairford

Author Picture Icon

Candia McKormack

Published: 2:26 PM September 7, 2022
East End House, Fairford, Gloucestershire

East End House, Fairford, Gloucestershire - Credit: butlersherborn.co.uk

An attractive Cotswold stone property on the edge of Fairford, offering versatile accommodation, including integral three-bedroom cottage 

WHAT: East End House is an impressive Grade II-listed six-bedroom town house dating back to the 17th century, with an integral three-bedroom cottage and walled south-facing gardens. 

WHERE: Fairford, Gloucestershire. 

INSIDE: Accommodation includes reception hall, drawing room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, utility, cloakroom, boiler room and cellar. The first and second floors feature six bedrooms – including master bedroom with dressing room – three bathrooms, and two attics. The attached cottage features kitchen/breakfast room, family room/study, sitting room, utility room, wet room, three bedrooms, and bathroom. 

OUTSIDE: The long, gravelled drive leads to a large parking area by the front door. There is also a courtyard, landscaped formal gardens, orchard, produce area, second driveway, detached four-bay garage, two greenhouses, log store, and storage shed. In all, about one acre. 

HOW MUCH: Guide price of £2.5 million. 

FIND OUT MORE: Contact Butler Sherborn on 01285 883740 or email sam@butlersherborn.co.uk

East End House, Fairford, Gloucestershire

East End House, Fairford, Gloucestershire - Credit: butlersherborn.co.uk

East End House, Fairford, Gloucestershire 

East End House, Fairford, Gloucestershire - Credit: butlersherborn.co.uk

East End House, Fairford, Gloucestershire

East End House, Fairford, Gloucestershire - Credit: butlersherborn.co.uk

East End House, Fairford, Gloucestershire

East End House, Fairford, Gloucestershire - Credit: butlersherborn.co.uk

