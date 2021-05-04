Essex property of the month: Farthings, Great Horkesley
- Credit: Courtesy of Beresfords
Take a peek inside Farthings, a five-bed Georgian-style country home in the beautiful village of Great Horkesley complete with a home office and swimming pool
Farthings is a splendid 1930s Georgian-style country home occupying a plot of approx. 1.5 acres in the beautiful village of Great Horkesley, just three miles from Colchester town centre and the main line station.
The main house has three storeys offering five bedrooms, all with en suite facilities, plus four reception rooms and a bespoke kitchen/breakfast room, with stylish décor and bespoke fittings throughout.
The first-floor principal bedroom has a dressing room leading through to a large en suite with vanity units and corner bath.
Also on the first floor, rather uniquely, is a conservatory with ornate glazed roof and a Juliette balcony overlooking the gardens.
An additional outbuilding/annex is currently used as a high-end office suite, and there's also a heated swimming pool and additional secure garaging.
The property is approached via a private entrance and gravelled driveway with detached double garage and also boasts landscaped gardens with manicured lawns, mature trees, shrubs and open farmland beyond.
Guide Price: £2,200,000
Contact: Beresfords Country & Village on 01206 764000
