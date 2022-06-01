Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
See inside this stunning Moreton-in-Marsh property, on the market for £1 million

Author Picture Icon

Candia McKormack

Published: 7:00 PM June 1, 2022
Heath House, Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire

Heath House, Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire - Credit: Simon Foster Photography

A beautiful detached house of Cotswold stone, just two miles from Moreton-in-Marsh

Heath House is a beautiful detached Cotswold stone house, set in around 1.5 acres, just a short drive from the bustling town of Moreton-in-Marsh.

Period details include parquet flooring, tongue-and-groove panelling, wooden beams and leaded windows. Accommodation includes hallway, dual-aspect sitting room with open fireplace, dining room, dual-aspect farmhouse kitchen with electric AGA, morning room with double doors to the terrace, large pantry/utility room and downstairs cloakroom/shower room. There’s a spacious principal bedroom, plus three additional bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The property is approached via a gravel driveway, and there’s a large garden with orchard and large double garage that has been part converted into a spacious two-bedroom annex.

Guide price of £1 million. Contact Hayman-Joyce on 01608 651188 or email moreton@haymanjoyce.co.uk

Heath House, Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire

Heath House, Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire - Credit: Simon Foster Photography

The two-bedroom annex at Heath House, Moreton-in-Marsh

The two-bedroom annex at Heath House, Moreton-in-Marsh - Credit: Simon Foster Photography Ltd

Heath House, Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire

Heath House, Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire - Credit: Simon Foster Photography

Heath House, Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire

Heath House, Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire - Credit: Simon Foster Photography

