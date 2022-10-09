A six double-bedroomed house with annexe in Paxford, Gloucestershire

A substantial and most impressive family house, with annexe, built in 2006 to an exceptionally high standard

WHAT: Sherborne House is finished in Cotswold stone, featuring metal casement windows with stone mullion surrounds, an oak staircase to the first floor and Artisan polished flooring to the majority of the ground floor.

WHERE: Paxford, Gloucestershire.

INSIDE: Accommodation includes hallway; five reception rooms, including spacious sitting room with exposed beams, oak floors and wood-burner; bespoke oak-made family kitchen with electric Aga and wood-burner; and utility/boot room. Upstairs are six double bedrooms, including principal suite and large guest suite. The two-bedroom annexe features open-plan kitchen/dining/reception room, two bedrooms and shower room.

OUTSIDE: The generous landscaped gardens extend to approximately two-thirds of an acre, including large patio terrace, with far-reaching countryside views, two garages, and gravelled parking areas.

HOW MUCH: Guide price of £3.25 million.

FIND OUT MORE: Call Hayman-Joyce on 01608 653602 or visit haymanjoyce.co.uk

Sherborne House, Paxford, Gloucestershire - Credit: haymanjoyce.co.uk

