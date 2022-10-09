For sale: Cotswold farmhouse with separate five-bedroom barn conversion

A classic Cotswold farmhouse with separate five-bedroom barn conversion

WHAT: Upper Rushmire Farm is a classic Cotswold farmhouse with a separate barn conversion, extensive outbuildings and equestrian facilities. Set within 22 acres, with a further 40 acres available by separate negotiation, the property boasts excellent views of the unspoilt surrounding countryside.

WHERE: Wotton-under-Edge, Gloucestershire.

INSIDE: The house is ideally positioned within the grounds, and approached via a long, tree-lined driveway. The ground floor has three reception rooms, a fitted kitchen, boot room and utility room. The first floor has four good-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom, while on the second floor is the master bedroom, with dressing room and bathroom. The Old Barn is a beautifully renovated five-bedroom Cotswold stone barn with its own garden. Its accommodation includes well-planned rooms with good ceiling heights and a bright and airy feel.

OUTSIDE: The gardens and grounds are very attractive and feature a range of mature trees and herbaceous borders, as well as a vegetable garden, and pretty summer house. A range of predominantly Cotswold stone outbuildings have good potential for conversion. Further outbuildings beyond sit alongside a stable block comprising 10 loose boxes and a tack room, feed store and hay barn. An outdoor arena sits adjacent.

HOW MUCH: Guide price of £3.25 million.

FIND OUT MORE: Call Sebastian Hipwood at Savills Cirencester on 01285 627550.

