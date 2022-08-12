Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
See inside this beautiful 18th-century barn conversion, on the market for £1.5 million

Author Picture Icon

Candia McKormack

Published: 12:00 PM August 12, 2022
Tiltup Barn, Southrop, Gloucestershire

Tiltup Barn, Southrop, Gloucestershire - Credit: radnormartin.com

A spacious and private haven set in beautiful countryside

WHAT: Located on the very edge of Southrop village and the Cotswolds AONB, Tiltup Barn is a spacious family home with superb entertaining space.  

WHERE: Southrop, Gloucestershire. 

INSIDE: The original barn, built in 1711, has recently undergone an extensive programme of renovation, extension and upgrade. Finished with modern family living in mind whilst retaining its charm and character, the three reception rooms are accessed from the central hallway flooded with light from the roof lantern. The kitchen/breakfast/family room provides the hub of the home, with two further reception rooms, each with fireplaces and wood burning stoves. The property benefits from four bedrooms and three bathrooms. 

OUTSIDE: The gardens are a labour of love, carefully planned to provide year-round colour and interest. In all, grounds extend to around 0.5 acre. 

HOW MUCH: Guide price of £1.5 million. 

FIND OUT MORE: Call Radnor Martin on 01993 765115 or visit radnormartin.com

Tiltup Barn, Southrop, Gloucestershire

Tiltup Barn, Southrop, Gloucestershire - Credit: radnormartin.com

Tiltup Barn, Southrop, Gloucestershire

Tiltup Barn, Southrop, Gloucestershire - Credit: radnormartin.com

Tiltup Barn, Southrop, Gloucestershire

Tiltup Barn, Southrop, Gloucestershire - Credit: radnormartin.com

Tiltup Barn, Southrop, Gloucestershire

Tiltup Barn, Southrop, Gloucestershire - Credit: radnormartin.com

Tiltup Barn, Southrop, Gloucestershire

Tiltup Barn, Southrop, Gloucestershire - Credit: radnormartin.com

Tiltup Barn, Southrop, Gloucestershire

Tiltup Barn, Southrop, Gloucestershire - Credit: radnormartin.com


