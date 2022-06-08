For sale: Dreamy Cotswold cottage in Tysoe, Warwickshire

A charming extended Grade II-listed house, situated in a popular South Warwickshire village

What: The Cottage is a delightful Cotswold stone detached house with spacious accommodation set over three floors, with a wealth of character and original features.

Where: Tysoe, Warwickshire.

Inside: The property features period details, such as oak beams and flagstone floor, with accommodation including sitting room with large inglenook fireplace, breakfast room, triple-aspect spacious kitchen/dining room with oil-fired Rayburn, garden room, cloakroom, triple-aspect principal bedroom, two further bedrooms, shower room and dual-aspect fourth bedroom/study.

Outside: The private rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with a brook running through it, and also features large summer house/home office with power, two sheds, terrace with pergola, and parking area.

How much: Guide price of £850,000.

Find out more: Call Hayman-Joyce on 01608 651188 or visit haymanjoyce.co.uk

The Cottage, Tysoe, Warwickshire - Credit: haymanjoyce.co.uk

