See inside this Warwickshire home, on the market for £2.5 million

Author Picture Icon

Candia McKormack

Published: 12:33 PM May 6, 2022
Updated: 12:45 PM May 6, 2022
Greenhill Farm, Sutton-under-Brailes, Warwickshire

Greenhill Farm, Sutton-under-Brailes, Warwickshire - Credit: Nigel Francis Photography

An elegant Grade II listed home in the Warwickshire countryside

WHAT: Greenhill Farm is an elegant Grade II listed home set within ample space that is located on the edge of a wonderful village. Believed to date back to the 18th century, the property has a wealth of period features, including flagstone floors and open fireplaces, and has been modernised with great attention to detail.    

WHERE: Sutton-under-Brailes, Warwickshire. 

INSIDE: Set over three floors, Greenhill Farm is a light-filled home that is presented to a high standard throughout. The ground floor comprises a kitchen and breakfast room, complete with bespoke handcrafted units, utility, dining room, drawing room and a bespoke garden room with underfloor heating. Four of the bedrooms are on the first floor, including the master bedroom, complete with a large dressing room and en-suite. The second floor has two further bedrooms and a shower room.  

OUTSIDE: Set within about seven acres, the property enjoys a fantastic sense of space. To the front are enclosed lawned gardens and the rear garden is mainly laid to lawn and includes a paved entertaining area. A gate leads from the garden to paddock grazing and the outbuildings include two loose boxes, hay store, garden store and an oil tank store.  

HOW MUCH: Guide price of £2.5 million. 

FIND OUT MORE: Call Nick Rudge at Savills Banbury on 01295 228000 or visit savills.com

