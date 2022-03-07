Here's the latest news and happenings from Hertfordshire's property market this March...

Moreton End Lane, Harpenden, £1.7m - Credit: French+Tye

Modern living in Harpenden

Fans of mid-century design will love this modernist five-bedroom house.

Built in the late 1950s, this angular detached five-bedroom property in the conservation area of Harpenden retains many original features including softwood ceilings, whitewashed and exposed brick walls, a central brick chimney breast and an open tread staircase, complemented by modern details.

With large abstract windows, floor to celling glass doors opening to the garden, and a broken-plan layout over 2,100 sq ft, there is plenty of natural light and space.

The house in a plot of a third of an acre with outbuildings and a double garage.

For sale with The Modern House at £1.7m.

The Elliston lounge at Tudor Park - Credit: Taylor Wimpey

Sawbridgeworth space race

A taste of living at a Taylor Wimpey's new development in Sawbridgeworth is on offer with the opening of two showrooms.

The Elliston is a four-bed home 'with a focus on space' including an open-plan kitchen-dining area and large lounge, while the three-bed Braxton has a main bedroom suite on the top floor. It also features an open-plan kitchen-diner and double doors leading to a spacious garden.

Tudor Park includes three, four and five bedroom homes from £455,000 to £700,000. Residents 'will benefit from an array of amenities nearby, including shops, restaurants and pubs, as well as excellent transport links to London and Cambridge', the developer said.

Alban pride

St Albans has come third in in a survey of UK cities where people take most pride in the neighbourhoods. The report by Buildworld looked at the number of community action groups, cleanliness, the quality of green spaces, council expenditure on environmental services and how green residents are.

The top 10 from first place was: Preston, Exeter, St Albans, Durham, Chester, Bath, Norwich, Worcester, Cambridge and Chelmsford.

Social success

Dacorum Borough Council has won Best Small Social Housing Development at the prestigious National Building Excellence Awards. The winning project, Magenta Court, is a flagship social housing development by Jarvis of 29 flats, all for social rent, in the Apsley canal area of Hemel.

Portfolio holder for housing, Margaret Griffith, said it has delivered 'quality and safety' for residents and 'much needed housing to those most in need'. More social housing is planned she added.



