See inside this luxury apartment on the Wirral coast on the market for  £445,000

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 6:00 PM August 8, 2022
Modern kitchen

Red Rocks living kitchen - Credit: Blueoak Estates

Luxury apartment living on the Wirral coast

Where: Red Rocks (Apartment 1), Hildeburgh House, Caldy Road, West Kirby, Wirral 

What: This impressive ground-floor apartment, constructed by award-winning housebuilder Blueoak Estates, is perfect for those looking to live a life of easy luxury. It is located less than one mile from West Kirby town centre and just a few hundred metres from Wirral’s beautiful coastline.  

Inside: A large open-plan living kitchen and dining space, plus three elegant bedrooms. The luxury finishing touches include USB charging outlets, oak veneer doors, quartz worktops, integrated appliances, Quooker taps and heated towel rails 

Outside: Patio areas to front and rear, allocated parking and a contemporary specification. 

Price:  £445,000 

Bradshaw Farnham & Lea: 0151 6258844
 bflhomes.com 

CGI of apartments

Hildeburgh House - Credit: Blueoak Estates

Modern bathroom

Red Rocks bathroom - Credit: Blueoak Estates

Modern bedroom

One of the three modern bedrooms at Red Rocks - Credit: Blueoak Estates

High spec kitchen with champagne bottle

The high-specification kitchen at Red Rocks - Credit: Blueoak Estates


