See inside this luxury apartment on the Wirral coast on the market for £445,000
Luxury apartment living on the Wirral coast
Where: Red Rocks (Apartment 1), Hildeburgh House, Caldy Road, West Kirby, Wirral
What: This impressive ground-floor apartment, constructed by award-winning housebuilder Blueoak Estates, is perfect for those looking to live a life of easy luxury. It is located less than one mile from West Kirby town centre and just a few hundred metres from Wirral’s beautiful coastline.
Inside: A large open-plan living kitchen and dining space, plus three elegant bedrooms. The luxury finishing touches include USB charging outlets, oak veneer doors, quartz worktops, integrated appliances, Quooker taps and heated towel rails
Outside: Patio areas to front and rear, allocated parking and a contemporary specification.
Price: £445,000
Bradshaw Farnham & Lea: 0151 6258844
bflhomes.com