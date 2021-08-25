Magazines Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Looking for a luxury home? How about this £6m house near Richmond?

person

Jane Thynne

Published: 3:22 PM August 25, 2021   
Sudbrook House in Putney

Sudbrook House in SW15 - built by the award-winning Richstone Properties - Credit: Richstone Properties

We take a look at life in one of the South East’s most enviable postcodes... 

I don’t know about you, but I could spend hours scouring Rightmove or Zoopla for my dream home – taking a virtual tour around the kitchens, living rooms and gardens of houses I would love to own one day.  

Well, if like me, you yearn for a life of luxury, then take a look at this stunning six-bedroom home that has been built by the award-winning Richstone Properties. 

Aerial view of Richmond upon Thames

Richmond-upon-Thames - just a stone's throw from Sudbrook House - Credit: Herry Lawford @Flickr

Sudbrook House is situated in Priory Lane, SW15, just minutes from the splendour of Richmond Park – in fact, its name refers to the meandering stream which flows through the peaceful woodlands in the far south of one of the region’s most beautiful royal parks. 

Home entertainment room with sofas and big screen

Screen dream: what could be better than relaxing in this state-of-the-art entertainment room? - Credit: Richstone Properties

The spacious double-fronted home is generously proportioned with five large bedroom suites. Not only that, but there is a separately accessed, self-contained guest apartment on the lower ground floor, a stylish private gym and a state-of-the-art entertainment room. 

Home gym with bike and weights

The home gym will ensure you stay active while working from home - Credit: Richstone Properties

This Georgian-style house sits proudly behind wrought-iron gates, offering a sense of elegance from the outset, and once inside, you will certainly not be disappointed by the décor. 

Sweeping staircase

The sweeping staircase is a trademark of Richstone Properties - Credit: Richstone Properties

A sweeping solid oak staircase – a Richstone trademark, skilfully crafted by their in-house team - creates an immediate focal point. Flooded by natural light from five sets of double doors that open onto a rear veranda, the vast kitchen features a marble island top and bespoke hand-crafted tulipwood cabinetry, instilling a sense of character and uniqueness. 

The veranda, according to the developer’s, is the house’s ‘crowning glory - a peaceful haven from which to enjoy views over the beautiful, professionally landscaped, and immaculately manicured garden’. 

Alongside its antiquated elegance and period detail, Sudbrook House offers the very latest in ‘Smart’ technology, apparent in its heating system, which contributes to the property’s impressive energy efficiency, making a work from home life even more comfortable. 

Priced at £5.95m, Sudbrook House is now available for viewing. Visit richstone.co.uk or Knight Frank, Richmond: knightfrank.co.uk         

