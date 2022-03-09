Why you should move to Ripley

Neighbourhood know-how, places and people

Look beyond its postcard-worthy aesthetics and you’ll find a hub of creativity in what is arguably one of Yorkshire’s most picturesque villages. Whether you’re after some world-renowned ice cream, award-winning gin or an original piece of art, Ripley has you covered. A provider of textiles and food to the monks at neighbouring Fountains Abbey in the 13th Century, the village’s ingenuity has clearly carried through to the modern-day. With a population of just over 200 people, it certainly knows how to look after its locals. Not only will you find the obligatory village shop, church and pub, there’s also a butcher, quaint primary school, tearoom, gin school (of course), art galleries, trendy clothing boutique and a town hall. Oh and a castle, which has been home to the Ingilby family since 1309.

Tradition is everywhere..... - Credit: Nicky Rogerson

Now, you may be wondering what a village is doing with a town hall, but you should know by now that there’s more to Ripley than meets the eye. It’s the only British village known to have been rebuilt twice by the same family over 700 years. And the reason why is one that may come as a surprise. Originally located on the banks of the River Nidd, Ripley moved to its current location in the 1300s, where it stood happily for half a century until the eccentric Sir William Amcotts Ingilby came along. Inspired by an estate village during his tour of Alsace Lorraine in France, the baronet tore down every thatched cottage and replaced it with what you see today. Hotel de Ville (French for town hall) was part of that vision and now serves as a private bar and function room known as The Ripley Star.





Explore

A small village with a lot to see, we suggest starting with a world-famous Ripley Ice Cream to accompany you on your explorations. Located in the Village Store in the heart of Ripley, there are 15 flavours to choose from, all made using a top-secret recipe. As you savour your delicious ice cream, take a stroll across the road and you may notice the presence of a wild boar statue, located opposite The Boar’s Head. Also present on the Ingilby family crest, the boar stands as a reminder of the time Sir Thomas Ingibly saved King Edward III from being savaged by a wild boar, thus resulting in his knighthood and a generous reward. Bravery is a common trait in the Ingilby family which you’ll discover at Ripley Castle as it is here in the library where ‘Trooper Jane’ Ingilby held Oliver Cromwell at gunpoint. Take the 75-minute tour of the castle to learn more about this story and the family’s fascinating history.

Easy access - The Nidderdale Greenway – a four-mile converted railway line connects Harrogate and Ripley - Credit: Nicky Rogerson

Visitors will be pleased to know that things are a lot more tranquil these days, with fallow deer grazing the beautiful castle grounds and afternoon tea being enjoyed in the Castle Tearooms. Visit on a weekend and you may even bear witness to a bridal party at All Saints Church – a popular spot for weddings in the area. While many others are brought here by walking or cycling the Nidderdale Greenway – a four-mile converted railway line that connects Harrogate and Ripley.

Lovingly tended to by Friends of Ripley and the Parish Council, the village retains the feel of a bygone era, which is what drives in the tourists. What keeps them here is the uniquely cosmopolitan feel the village holds – from the trendy clothing/interiors boutique Fizzy Fox to the gin school and shop of Harrogate Tipple. A picture-perfect village where you can mix your own gin using ingredients freshly picked from the castle gardens surely has to be one of a kind?





Bag A Property

Sought-after properties look smart and well-kept - Credit: Nicky Rogerson

Located off the A61 just north of Killinghall, Ripley is just a stone’s throw away from the spa town of Harrogate. Boasting a 24-hour bus route to the cities of Leeds and Ripon, it’s clear to see why it’s a popular place to live. Add into the mix a fantastic local pub, active town hall, well stocked store, plus a village nursey, primary school, and playground, it makes property pretty hard to come by. And when they do arise, prices are significantly high with average property prices in the region of £494,000 on RightMove, with a small cottage coming in at around £250,000. Sir Amcotts Ingilby clearly had the right idea when building his model estate village. With architecture reminiscent of the castle, and even the old worker cottages featuring gothic-style windows, it boasts serious curb appeal. There is a mix of estate-owned and private property to rent, with average rental prices of £1,178 pcm. It’s worth noting that many of the buildings are Grade II listed which means original architectural features cannot be removed from any of the houses. This can be both a selling point and a downside to owning a historical building as works can be somewhat restrictive, but this also allows the village to keep its charming appeal.





Town Life

Paul Bell - Credit: Beth Windsor

Paul Bell, Shop Keeper at Harrogate Tipple

Paul Bell first moved to the village in 2003 when he owned the post office which used to be located inside the town hall, alongside a little hairdressers. He ran this for 13 years before it moved over to the Village Store for three years. Sadly, the post office was closed, but seeing what a prominent part of the community Paul is, local gin distillery Harrogate Tipple quickly snapped him up. 'I feel blessed every day - I’ve really fallen on my feet,' remarks Paul. 'We work as a little family, all the gin is distilled here and ingredients are grown locally, we all just muck in and enjoy ourselves.' Paul runs the shop located opposite the Castle Tearooms, creates displays and helps with the gin school. 'It’s just a lovely little village to live in, you can get involved as much as want - the town hall run classes and movie nights. I just love the atmosphere, it’s a safe, secure community and I’ve got some fabulous neighbours so I’m very lucky.'







