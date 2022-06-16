See inside this seven bedroom property near Leeds on the market for £2.75 million
- Credit: Manning Stainton
Glorious gardens, a games room, gym and gourmet’s kitchen- you never need to leave this stunning home
Where: Sandmoor Avenue, Alwoodley, Leeds
What: A magnificent individual detached family home set in glorious private gardens in the sought-after suburb of Alwoodley, well located for good schools and ease of access into Leeds city centre.
Inside: A large and imposing reception hall with parquet flooring leads to formal dining room, living room with patio doors to rear garden, an office/playroom. A luxurious Bulthaup dining kitchen includes a stainless-steel work top with a four ring gas hob and Teppan plate for Japanese cooking.
The family living area has tri-folding doors leading to the rear patio, ideal for outside entertaining. There are seven bedrooms and five bathrooms. On the second floor there is a games room.
Outside:Well-stocked gardens and extensive lawn, plus a separate gym.
Price: £2,750,000.
Contact: manningstainton.co.uk