Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Homes and Gardens > Property

See inside this seven bedroom property near Leeds on the market for £2.75 million

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 6:00 PM June 16, 2022
Sandmoor Avenue, Alwoodley, Leeds

Sandmoor Avenue, Alwoodley, Leeds - Credit: Manning Stainton

Glorious gardens, a games room, gym and gourmet’s kitchen- you never need to leave this stunning home 

Where: Sandmoor Avenue, Alwoodley, Leeds

What: A magnificent individual detached family home set in glorious private gardens in the sought-after suburb of Alwoodley, well located for good schools and ease of access into Leeds city centre.

Inside: A large and imposing reception hall with parquet flooring leads to formal dining room, living room with patio doors to rear garden, an office/playroom. A luxurious Bulthaup dining kitchen includes a stainless-steel work top with a four ring gas hob and Teppan plate for Japanese cooking.

The family living area has tri-folding doors leading to the rear patio, ideal for outside entertaining. There are seven bedrooms and five bathrooms. On the second floor there is a games room. 

Outside:Well-stocked gardens and extensive lawn, plus a separate gym. 

Price: £2,750,000.

Most Read

  1. 1 Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper on balancing fame, farming and family life
  2. 2 Mother and daughter team Mavis and Michelle Ackerley hunting Dirty Rotten Scammers
  3. 3 The best Cotswold gardens to visit
  1. 4 11 pretty riverside pubs in Hertfordshire
  2. 5 Seven Falls, Tintwistle - a hidden gem in the Peak District
  3. 6 16 beautiful beaches in Devon you have to visit
  4. 7 How giant Suffolk Yoxman sculpture was created
  5. 8 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
  6. 9 5 wild swimming spots in Cheshire
  7. 10 Watch: First osprey chicks to hatch in Dorset since 1847

Contact: manningstainton.co.uk

Sandmoor Avenue, Alwoodley, Leeds

Sandmoor Avenue, Alwoodley, Leeds - Credit: Manning Stainton

Sandmoor Avenue, Alwoodley, Leeds

Sandmoor Avenue, Alwoodley, Leeds - Credit: Manning Stainton

Sandmoor Avenue, Alwoodley, Leeds

Sandmoor Avenue, Alwoodley, Leeds - Credit: Manning Stainton


Yorkshire Life

Don't Miss

Shipwreck of Granite Slate off Gwennap Head, Porthcurno, Cornwall in 1895, taken by Gibsons of Scilly

Cornwall Life

New collection reveals Cornwall's dark history

Catherine Courtenay 

Logo Icon
Chee Dale stepping stones

Derbyshire Life

How to find the Chee Dale stepping stones

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
Pupils taking part in Forest School activities at Derby Grammar

Derbyshire Life | Promotion

Forest School: what is it and how does it benefit children?

Hannah Gosset

Author Picture Icon
Love Herne Bay

Kent Life

A day trip to Herne Bay

Caroline Read

Logo Icon