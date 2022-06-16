See inside this seven bedroom property near Leeds on the market for £2.75 million

Glorious gardens, a games room, gym and gourmet’s kitchen- you never need to leave this stunning home

Where: Sandmoor Avenue, Alwoodley, Leeds

What: A magnificent individual detached family home set in glorious private gardens in the sought-after suburb of Alwoodley, well located for good schools and ease of access into Leeds city centre.

Inside: A large and imposing reception hall with parquet flooring leads to formal dining room, living room with patio doors to rear garden, an office/playroom. A luxurious Bulthaup dining kitchen includes a stainless-steel work top with a four ring gas hob and Teppan plate for Japanese cooking.

The family living area has tri-folding doors leading to the rear patio, ideal for outside entertaining. There are seven bedrooms and five bathrooms. On the second floor there is a games room.

Outside:Well-stocked gardens and extensive lawn, plus a separate gym.

Price: £2,750,000.

Contact: manningstainton.co.uk

Sandmoor Avenue, Alwoodley, Leeds - Credit: Manning Stainton

Sandmoor Avenue, Alwoodley, Leeds - Credit: Manning Stainton

Sandmoor Avenue, Alwoodley, Leeds - Credit: Manning Stainton



