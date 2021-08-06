See inside this £6 million property in Cornwall's most exclusive village

Published: 10:13 AM August 6, 2021 Updated: 1:50 PM August 10, 2021

A rare opportunity to buy one of Rock's foremost residencies which comes on the market after more than a generation

Roskarnon House

Golf Course Hill

Rock

Offers Over £6,000,000

Roskarnon House is one of Rock’s most recognisable and sizeable landmark residences. Sitting at the bottom of Rock Road, just metres from the water. It enjoys magnificent sweeping southerly views across the Camel Estuary towards Padstow on the opposite shore.

For more than half a century, Roskarnon House was run as a hotel. It closed in 2007 and it has been reverted back to being a private residence.

This prominent detached property sits in a magnificent, southerly facing, elevated position that takes in some of the most jaw dropping and commanding views in Rock. Due to its former use as a hotel, it offers a very large amount of accommodation over its four storeys and combined with its adjoining two- bedroom holiday cottage.

An impressive turning staircase that runs up through to the first and second floors from the broad entrance hall. There are doors opening to each of the three reception rooms, the kitchen and a further door opens on to a second staircase that descend to the basement rooms. The two larger reception rooms face south and enjoy magnificent water views from their large walk-in bay windows.

The modern kitchen breakfast room is located in the centre of the house and this also enjoys some water views from a window on its westerly side. Immediately adjacent is the smaller of the reception rooms, that was previously used as the hotel bar and it is now a cosy sitting room. To the rear of the ground floor is a large utility room and three former bedrooms and a bathroom.

The top two floors house the remaining 12 bedrooms, with several enjoying water views. On the lower floor of the building are two large basement storage rooms, each with high ceilings and one also has a window on its westerly aspect. There is also a further shower room and an outside door opening to the western gardens. Please see the floor plans for the layout of the accommodation.

Constructed in circa 1904, the original building has attractive stone facades with distinctive sand coloured brick detailing. On the southerly aspect are its distinguishing double storey bay windows. At the rear is a sizeable two storey extension that was added in the mid 1960s, creating additional bedrooms and bathrooms to the ground and first floor of the building.

At the rear of the house is Roskarnon Cottage, a two-bedroom detached cottage that provides additional holiday accommodation. The accommodation briefly comprises of a 24’ reception room, kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom. Its reception room also enjoys some delightful southerly water views via sliding patio doors across the westerly garden of the house, towards the waterfront below.

In brief

• First time for sale since circa 1950

• Spectacular southerly views of Camel Estuary towards Padstow

• Four storey house

• Detached two-bedroom cottage

• Approximately 6800 square feet of accommodation in total

• 15 bedrooms in main house

• 3 reception rooms

• 11 bathrooms

• Utility room

• Cellar rooms

• Gardens and grounds of circa 0.6 acres

• South facing

• Garaging

• Extensive parking

• Development potential, subject to requisite planning permissions

• EPC F & G

