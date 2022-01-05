Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
See inside this beautiful period home in Bolton by Bowland on the market for £1.85 million

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 6:15 PM January 5, 2022
Skirden Hall at Bolton by Bowland 

Skirden Hall at Bolton by Bowland - Credit: MSW Hewetsons

This delightful period home has been tastefully updated and offers stylish modern living.

The sitting room

The sitting room - Credit: MSW Hewetsons

This beautiful detached period house stands in a secluded setting with long-distance open views. It has been significantly upgraded and has high-quality fixtures and fittings throughout.

The kitchen

The kitchen - Credit: MSW Hewetsons

There is generous living accommodation with four reception rooms including a beautiful living kitchen and dining room with French doors overlooking the gardens. There are four bedrooms, three en-suites, a house bathroom and a private guest suite.

One of the cosy family areas

One of the cosy family areas - Credit: MSW Hewetsons

The house has a detached Coach House with a double garage and first floor one-bedroom apartment, detached barn, south-facing mature lawned gardens with patios and BBQ areas, together with an additional adjoining paddock.

One of the four bedrooms

One of the four bedrooms - Credit: MSW Hewetsons

Price: £1,850,000

Contact: MSW Hewetsons, 01200 424142, mswhewetsons.co.uk

Lancashire Life

