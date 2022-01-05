See inside this beautiful period home in Bolton by Bowland on the market for £1.85 million
- Credit: MSW Hewetsons
This delightful period home has been tastefully updated and offers stylish modern living.
This beautiful detached period house stands in a secluded setting with long-distance open views. It has been significantly upgraded and has high-quality fixtures and fittings throughout.
There is generous living accommodation with four reception rooms including a beautiful living kitchen and dining room with French doors overlooking the gardens. There are four bedrooms, three en-suites, a house bathroom and a private guest suite.
The house has a detached Coach House with a double garage and first floor one-bedroom apartment, detached barn, south-facing mature lawned gardens with patios and BBQ areas, together with an additional adjoining paddock.
Price: £1,850,000
Contact: MSW Hewetsons, 01200 424142, mswhewetsons.co.uk