See inside this beautiful period home in Bolton by Bowland on the market for £1.85 million

This delightful period home has been tastefully updated and offers stylish modern living.

The sitting room - Credit: MSW Hewetsons

This beautiful detached period house stands in a secluded setting with long-distance open views. It has been significantly upgraded and has high-quality fixtures and fittings throughout.

The kitchen - Credit: MSW Hewetsons

There is generous living accommodation with four reception rooms including a beautiful living kitchen and dining room with French doors overlooking the gardens. There are four bedrooms, three en-suites, a house bathroom and a private guest suite.

One of the cosy family areas - Credit: MSW Hewetsons

The house has a detached Coach House with a double garage and first floor one-bedroom apartment, detached barn, south-facing mature lawned gardens with patios and BBQ areas, together with an additional adjoining paddock.

One of the four bedrooms - Credit: MSW Hewetsons

Price: £1,850,000

Contact: MSW Hewetsons, 01200 424142, mswhewetsons.co.uk