See inside this five-bedroom family outside Leeds on the market for £1.45 million

Views to a thrill in this stunning, sociable family home

Where: Skye House, Larkfield Road, Rawdon, LS19 6DZ

What: Skye House provides a unique opportunity to purchase a beautifully designed family home which has been renovated by the current owners and offers a stunning residence for a growing family. This exquisite property is situated within the heart of Rawdon village and boasts breathtaking views to the rear.

Inside: This wonderfully renovated home has three reception rooms ideal for entertaining, a stylish kitchen and utility as well as a gym and cinema room. There are five spacious bedrooms and four stylish bathrooms providing excellent family accommodation.

Outside: Approached through a substantial Canadian panelled electric gate, leading into the generous driveway incorporating a double garage with an electric up and over door, this perfect home sits on a substantial plot and offers a private and enclosed, south facing garden which is mainly laid to lawn with a generous patio for entertaining and alfresco dining.

Guide Price: £1,450,000

Contact: Fine & Country Leeds, 0113 2034939, sales@fineandcountryleeds.com

The modern property is made for entertaining with plenty of sociable spaces - Credit: Fine& Country

The beautiful family home is full of light airy rooms - Credit: Fine&Country

Lovely loungey spaces with glorious views - Credit: Fine& Country

Bedtime's a pleasure with views like these... - Credit: Fine& Country



