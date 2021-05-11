A former vicarage near Beacon Fell on the market for £1.75 million
Published: 6:29 PM May 11, 2021
- Credit: abarnett.co.uk
High ceilings, attractive coving and individual features enhance this family home, set close to the Ribble Valley and Beacon Fell.
What: This former vicarage has its own heritage, charm and character but has been beautifully improved to encompass modern living.
Inside: Including four reception rooms and six bedrooms, it is the stunning living kitchen, with views to the gardens, that is the social hub of this family home.
Outside: Set in four acres with largely lawn and mature trees, the property has outstanding space, including patios and a walled garden, for outdoor entertaining.
Price: £1,750,000
Contact: Armitstead Barnett, 01200 411 155, abarnett.co.uk
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus