Published: 6:29 PM May 11, 2021

Set in four acres with largely lawn and mature trees, the property has outstanding space. - Credit: abarnett.co.uk

High ceilings, attractive coving and individual features enhance this family home, set close to the Ribble Valley and Beacon Fell.

What: This former vicarage has its own heritage, charm and character but has been beautifully improved to encompass modern living.

Inside: Including four reception rooms and six bedrooms, it is the stunning living kitchen, with views to the gardens, that is the social hub of this family home.

Outside: Set in four acres with largely lawn and mature trees, the property has outstanding space, including patios and a walled garden, for outdoor entertaining.

Price: £1,750,000

Contact: Armitstead Barnett, 01200 411 155, abarnett.co.uk

The front door is set in a porch and opens into a wide and impressive entrance hall. - Credit: abarnett.co.uk

The living kitchen is likely to be the social hub of the home. - Credit: abarnett.co.uk

Six spacious and light bedrooms each have attractive views out over the gardens and the countryside beyond. - Credit: abarnett.co.uk

From the living kitchen there are views out to both the walled garden and the open gardens. - Credit: abarnett.co.uk

The beautifully landscaped open gardens. - Credit: abarnett.co.uk

The lovely patios are great for outdoor entertaining. - Credit: abarnett.co.uk



