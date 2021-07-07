Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
3 great properties for sale near the Staffordshire Peak District

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 2:12 PM July 7, 2021   
Outside views at Cringleford

Outside views at Cringleford - Credit: Fine & Country

Stunning properties with good access to the Peak District available this month

Kitchen to garden and lounge, Weighman's Cottage

Kitchen to garden and lounge, Weighman's Cottage - Credit: Jon Cruttenden Photography

Weighman’s Cottage
Middleton, DE4 4PJ

Hot tub at Weighman's Cottage

Hot tub at Weighman's Cottage - Credit: Jon Cruttenden Photography

Wow factor: Stunning dining-kitchen and modern extension to historic cottage. Hot tub, resistance pool and proximity to High Peak Trail and Carsington Water.
Extras:  Four bedrooms, beautiful living room, secluded location, commercial opportunities with substantial outbuildings and yard.
Price: £825,000
Contact: Bricks + Mortar, Wirksworth. 0330 122 9960. www.bricksandmortar.house

9 Red Gables Court

9 Red Gables Court - Credit: Bricks + Mortar

9 Red Gables Court
Church Leigh, ST10 4SH

Living dining area at 9 Red Gables

Living dining area at 9 Red Gables - Credit: Bricks + Mortar

Wow factor: Stunning semi-detached family home with much improved and extended ground floor accommodation, overlooking fields to the front.
Extras: The real wow factor is the large living dining room with bi-fold doors blending the inside with outside perfectly.
Price: £295,000
Contact: John German Estate Agents, Uttoxeter. 01889 567444. uttoxeter@johngerman.co.uk

Outside views at Cringleford

Outside views at Cringleford - Credit: Fine & Country

Cringleford 
Upper Longdon, Staffordshire

Cringleford

Cringleford - Credit: Fine & Country

Wow factor: Cringleford combines the best of contemporary living with equine facilities that have exclusive, direct access to Cannock Chase (AONB) from within the grounds.
Extras: Oozing quality throughout, Cringleford is two properties, set within approximately six acres. The property offers seven bedrooms across more than 6000+sq ft with distinctive features and versatile layout.
Asking price: £2,750,000
Contact: Fine & Country. 01332 973 88. derbyshire@fineandcountry.com

Derbyshire Life
Derbyshire

