See inside this barn conversion at Littleborough on the market for £950,000
- Credit: Andrew Kelly
This stunning stone-built barn conversion at Littleborough blends the traditional and the contemporary
STUBLEY OLD BARN, STUBLEY LANE, LITTLEBOROUGH
This impressive period property offers a mix of both period and contemporary features, with a high specification remodelled interior that has been meticulously maintained with no expense spared by the current owners.
The light, airy and spacious accommodation includes a stunning galleried entrance hall, family lounge, snug/TV room, music room, kitchen, dining room, office/study room, games/recreational room, utility room, downstairs W/C, four bedrooms (three en-suite) and a separate family bathroom.
The house stands in mature grounds and is accessed by electric gates, with parking for several vehicles.
Price: Offers in excess of £950,000
Contact: Andrew Kelly Estate Agents, 01706 372 225, littleborough@andrew-kelly.co.uk