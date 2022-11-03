See inside this barn conversion at Littleborough on the market for £950,000 

This stunning stone-built barn conversion at Littleborough blends the traditional and the contemporary

STUBLEY OLD BARN, STUBLEY LANE, LITTLEBOROUGH

This impressive period property offers a mix of both period and contemporary features, with a high specification remodelled interior that has been meticulously maintained with no expense spared by the current owners.

The light, airy and spacious accommodation includes a stunning galleried entrance hall, family lounge, snug/TV room, music room, kitchen, dining room, office/study room, games/recreational room, utility room, downstairs W/C, four bedrooms (three en-suite) and a separate family bathroom.

The house stands in mature grounds and is accessed by electric gates, with parking for several vehicles.

Price: Offers in excess of £950,000

Contact: Andrew Kelly Estate Agents, 01706 372 225, littleborough@andrew-kelly.co.uk

Stubley Old Barn dining room - Credit: Andrew Kelly

The entrance hall - Credit: Andrew Kelly

The kitchen - Credit: Andrew Kelly

The kitchen - Credit: Andrew Kelly

The lounge - Credit: Andrew Kelly

The sportsroom - Credit: Andrew Kelly



