Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Homes and Gardens > Property

See inside this barn conversion at Littleborough on the market for £950,000 

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 6:00 PM November 3, 2022
Stubley Old Barn

Stubley Old Barn - Credit: Andrew Kelly

This stunning stone-built barn conversion at Littleborough blends the traditional and the contemporary

STUBLEY OLD BARN, STUBLEY LANE, LITTLEBOROUGH

This impressive period property offers a mix of both period and contemporary features, with a high specification remodelled interior that has been meticulously maintained with no expense spared by the current owners.

The light, airy and spacious accommodation includes a stunning galleried entrance hall, family lounge, snug/TV room, music room, kitchen, dining room, office/study room, games/recreational room, utility room, downstairs W/C, four bedrooms (three en-suite) and a separate family bathroom.

The house stands in mature grounds and is accessed by electric gates, with parking for several vehicles. 

Price: Offers in excess of £950,000 

Contact: Andrew Kelly Estate Agents, 01706 372 225, littleborough@andrew-kelly.co.uk 

Stubley Old Barn dining room

Stubley Old Barn dining room - Credit: Andrew Kelly

The entrance hall

The entrance hall - Credit: Andrew Kelly

The kitchen

The kitchen - Credit: Andrew Kelly

The kitchen

The kitchen - Credit: Andrew Kelly

The lounge

The lounge - Credit: Andrew Kelly

The sportsroom

The sportsroom - Credit: Andrew Kelly


Lancashire Life

Don't Miss

Exmoor Beast sightings are of Black Panthers, panthera pardus, UK

Devon Life

Investigating Exmoor's spookiest resident

Simone Stanbrook-Byrne

Logo Icon
What a treat - the Festive Feast hamper from Bakers & Larners

Norfolk Magazine

Win a £299 Bakers & Larners Festive Feast hamper!

Dominic Castle

Author Picture Icon
The owners of this triangular house in Sussex had to think outside the box to create their perfect home 

Sussex Life

Meet the Sussex couple who built a triangular house

Jeannine Williamson

Logo Icon
Two boxes of chocolates with Christmas decorations - Chococo Advent chocs

Competitions | Win

Win an Advent Selection Box from Chococo 

Helen Stiles

Author Picture Icon