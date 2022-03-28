Inside the incredible Bath house that comes with a spa membership at a five star hotel

It is the former home of British Prime Minister, William Pitt the Younger. - Credit: www.MishaPhoto.co.uk

On the market for a whopping £2.995million, Pitt House is one of the most impressive homes in the area and occupies a commanding position in Johnstone Street, situated off Laura Place and at the end of Great Pulteney Street, one of the finest Georgian streets in Bath.

It is more than an outstanding Grade I listed Georgian townhouse – it comes with an impressive history, being the former home of British Prime Minister, William Pitt the Younger.

Pitt became the youngest Prime Minister of Great Britain when he was elected in 1783 and served for a total of 18 years, 343 days, making him the second longest-serving British Prime Minister of all time.

Pitt House was designed by the prominent Bath city architect Thomas Baldwin as part of the Pulteney Estate and constructed in 1792.

Today, this stunning double-fronted Georgian property has been extensively refurbished to create a luxurious five-bedroom family residence over five floors.

Being such a wonderful example of late Georgian architecture, it has been given a rare Grade I designation by Historic England.

Its wealth of original features include a superb cantilevered staircase, window shutters, decorative cornicing, exceptional ceiling heights, tall sash windows, and period fireplaces.

Decorated in soft, neutral shades throughout, all fixtures and fittings are of the highest quality: for example, there are double-pile carpets and restored wooden floors, hand-built oak wardrobes in all bedrooms, bespoke window seats made by Aston Martin upholsterers, traditional brass handles, silk curtains, electric window blinds and French and Italian crystal chandeliers.

If all this wasn’t enough to convince you, the vendors are offering a year’s membership of The Gainsborough Bath Spa and gym with the sale.

The property is being marketed by Savills Bath.