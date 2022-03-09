Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
See inside this Grade II listed cottage in Eynsham on the market for £2.85 million.

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 7:00 PM March 9, 2022
The Gables, Eynsham, Witney, Oxfordshire

The Gables, Eynsham, Witney, Oxfordshire - Credit: Nigel Francis Photography

A substantial Grade II-Listed home with four-bedroom cottage in the Oxfordshire village of Eynsham

What: The Gables is an historic family home, dating from around 1570, with four-bedroom cottage, set in the centre of a sought-after village. 

Where: Eynsham, Witney, Oxfordshire. 

Inside: Accommodation in the main building includes entrance hall, two sitting rooms, music room, dining room, and spacious kitchen/breakfast room with utility and pantry. Upstairs, there are seven bedrooms and five bathrooms, arranged over the first and second floors. Stables Cottage is a generously sized home in its own right, with spacious entrance hall, kitchen, reception room, dining room, shower room, four bedrooms and two bathrooms.  

Outside: The properties sit in generous grounds of about two acres. There are formal lawns, an orchard, enclosed courtyard, garages, carports and various outbuildings. 

How much: Guide price of £2.85 million.  

Find out more: Call Savills on 01865 339702 or visit savills.co.uk

The Gables, Eynsham, Witney, Oxfordshire

The Gables, Eynsham, Witney, Oxfordshire - Credit: Nigel Francis Photography

The Gables, Eynsham, Witney, Oxfordshire

The Gables, Eynsham, Witney, Oxfordshire - Credit: Nigel Francis Photography

The Gables, Eynsham, Witney, Oxfordshire

The Gables, Eynsham, Witney, Oxfordshire - Credit: Nigel Francis Photography

