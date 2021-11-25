See inside this Grade II listed property of historic significance on the market for £1.85 million

A rare and historically important Arts and Crafts house in Gloucestershire.





WHAT: A Grade II listed property of historic significance, The Thatched House was formerly the home of two influential figures of the English Arts and Crafts movement. Set in an elevated position within secluded woodland, the house is architecturally unique and remarkably versatile.

WHERE: Tunley, near Sapperton, Gloucestershire.

INSIDE: Originally two 18th-century cottages, converted in the early 20th century by a leading Arts and Crafts architect and designer, the immaculately presented house provides generous and flexible accommodation. Elegant period features include hand-carved cornicing, vaulted ceilings and flagstone flooring. Extensively restored by the current owners, it incorporates modern day beauty and comfort with features such as a marble shower room and underfloor heating.



OUTSIDE: Stunning landscaped gardens provide a balance of formal and informal spaces, along with a number of terraces. Wonderful countryside and woodland views can be enjoyed from almost every aspect of the garden and house. For sale separately is a detached studio and workshop, which sits within woodland and offers exciting potential.



HOW MUCH: Guide price of £1.85 million with the studio available by separate negotiation

FIND OUT MORE: Call Sebastian Hipwood at Savills Cirencester on 01285 627555.

Tunley, near Sapperton, Gloucestershire - Credit: Ed Shepherd

