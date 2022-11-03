Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
See inside this five-bedroom detached in Tiverton on the market for £1.2 million

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 6:00 PM November 3, 2022
The Willows, Tiverton

The Willows, Tiverton - Credit: Gascoigne Halman

This stunning home in Tiverton offers contemporary comfort in a traditional village setting.

The Willows, Huxley Lane, Tiverton

What: Constructed in 2021, this impeccably presented and spacious detached home is in a semi-rural location and has more than 2,620 square feet of living space.

Inside: Impressive open-plan kitchen, dining and family room over 38-feet in length, utility room, living room, home office and five double en-suite bedrooms.

Outside: The gated entrance leads to a large gravel driveway with ample parking and a detached garage.
The southwest-facing landscaped gardens at the back of the property have countryside views.

Price: £1,195,000

Gascoigne Halman, Tarporley 01829 707 885
gascoignehalman.co.uk 

