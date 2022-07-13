See inside this four bedroom family home in the Ribble Valley, on the market for £1.3 million
- Credit: Lens Media
This beautiful family home in the Ribble Valley is packed with outstanding features
The Willows, Kayley Lane, Chatburn
This beautiful, stone-built home has been built to exacting standards by the current vendors and has high quality fixtures and fittings throughout.
There are four reception rooms, beautiful timber-panelling and a stunning contemporary open-plan kitchen as well as an oak-framed orangerie with lovely views across the gardens. The elegant lounge has a brick ingle fireplace and there is a contemporary living-kitchen extension.
On the first floor there are four double bedrooms, the family bathroom and an en-suite. The house, which sits in the heart of one of the Ribble Valley’s most popular villages, is approached along a gravel drive and has impressive well-maintained gardens.
Price: Offers over £1,300,000
Contact: Armitstead Barnett, Ribble Valley office, 01200 411155, abarnett.co.uk