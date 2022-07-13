Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
See inside this four bedroom family home in the Ribble Valley, on the market for £1.3 million

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 6:00 PM July 13, 2022
The Willows at Chatburn

The Willows at Chatburn - Credit: Lens Media

This beautiful family home in the Ribble Valley is packed with outstanding features

The Willows, Kayley Lane, Chatburn 

This beautiful, stone-built home has been built to exacting standards by the current vendors and has high quality fixtures and fittings throughout.

There are four reception rooms, beautiful timber-panelling and a stunning contemporary open-plan kitchen as well as an oak-framed orangerie with lovely views across the gardens. The elegant lounge has a brick ingle fireplace and there is a contemporary living-kitchen extension.

On the first floor there are four double bedrooms, the family bathroom and an en-suite. The house, which sits in the heart of one of the Ribble Valley’s most popular villages, is approached along a gravel drive and has impressive well-maintained gardens.

Price: Offers over £1,300,000 

Contact: Armitstead Barnett, Ribble Valley office, 01200 411155, abarnett.co.uk 

The living room has a large fireplace

The living room has a large fireplace - Credit: Lens Media

The contemporary living-kitchen is a great space for entertaining

The contemporary living-kitchen is a great space for entertaining - Credit: Lens Media

The orangerie has views across the gardens

The orangerie has views across the gardens - Credit: Lens Media

The stone-flagged patio area looks across the gardens

The stone-flagged patio area looks across the gardens - Credit: Lens Media


