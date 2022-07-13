Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
See inside this £600,000 apartment located in Trevalyn Manor

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 6:00 PM July 13, 2022
country house

Trevalyn Manor - Credit: Fisher German

This apartment, set within a grand a manor house, is a contemporary duplex to suit modern day living  

Where: 1 Trevalyn Manor, Rossett, Wrexham  

What: A spacious duplex apartment forming part of Trevalyn Manor with contemporary and traditional features with a private balcony overlooking lawns with views beyond.   

Inside: The elegant drawing room features two sets of french doors and a Georgian fireplace. There is a well-designed open plan kitchen/breakfast room, a dining hall, two bedrooms, and two bath/shower rooms. 

Outside: Trevalyn Manor stands at the end of a treelined driveway and is set in 17 acres of landscaped communal gardens and grounds, which include a tennis court. The apartment has a single garage, store, two parking spaces and ample visitor parking.   

Price: Offers over £600,000  

Fisher German, Chester  

01244 409660  

fishergerman.co.uk  

Gateway leading to Trevalyn Manor

The gateway leading to Trevalyn Manor - Credit: Fisher German

Grand kitchen

Kitchen at Trevalyn Manor - Credit: Fisher German

Sitting room with piano

Home comforts at Trevalyn Manor - Credit: Fisher German

Bedroom

Bedroom at Trevalyn Manor - Credit: Fisher German

Dining area

The dining area at Trevalyn Manor - Credit: Fisher German


