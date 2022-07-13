See inside this £600,000 apartment located in Trevalyn Manor
- Credit: Fisher German
This apartment, set within a grand a manor house, is a contemporary duplex to suit modern day living
Where: 1 Trevalyn Manor, Rossett, Wrexham
What: A spacious duplex apartment forming part of Trevalyn Manor with contemporary and traditional features with a private balcony overlooking lawns with views beyond.
Inside: The elegant drawing room features two sets of french doors and a Georgian fireplace. There is a well-designed open plan kitchen/breakfast room, a dining hall, two bedrooms, and two bath/shower rooms.
Outside: Trevalyn Manor stands at the end of a treelined driveway and is set in 17 acres of landscaped communal gardens and grounds, which include a tennis court. The apartment has a single garage, store, two parking spaces and ample visitor parking.
Price: Offers over £600,000
Fisher German, Chester
01244 409660
fishergerman.co.uk