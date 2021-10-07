Promotion

Published: 12:01 PM October 7, 2021

Property expert Jonathan Hopper from Garrington discusses why more movers are using a property finder in a difficult and competitive housing market

In contrast to other property booms seen over the decades, the current ‘drive to buy’ is showing few signs of abating after nearly 18 months of heightened activity. Fuelled by low interest rates and the ongoing wish amongst many buyers to change their circumstances, this competitive environment is unlikely to change significantly over the winter months and into next year. So, if you have attempted to buy a property in recent months and failed, is it time to ask for some professional help?

Working with a professional property finder can help you with your specific requirements and will increase your chances of finding the perfect home in a number of ways:

Gaining exclusive access to opportunities

Buyers who have previously been unsuccessful in their search might wonder if they truly have the time to dedicate to a search and maintain the necessary relationships to gain access to the best properties. Having built relationships with a wide array of industry experts, and having an unrivalled knowledge of their own local markets, established and reputable property search consultants frequently have access to off-market or pre-market opportunities, providing clients with a competitive edge over unrepresented buyers.

Expert information on local areas

Many new clients are surprised to learn that property-finding companies do not exclusively represent buyers relocating to a new area. While the advantages available to a buyer unfamiliar with an area are clear, many local buyers overlook the difference between ‘local knowledge’ and ‘local property knowledge’. A property finder will swiftly bring clarity and objectivity on the best available options by aligning their local property knowledge of housing availability, types, sizes and average prices, with a client’s lifestyle requirements.

Professional negotiation

How much is the right amount to offer? Buyers can often find themselves unsure how to proceed and find a professional advisor to be a welcome guide. A property finder will conduct thorough due diligence on a property of interest and offer assurance throughout negotiations. Whatever the situation may be, and however much competition is present, a seasoned buying agent will have prior experience and knowledge that can be applied at these pressured and sometimes emotional periods when procuring a property.

Saving time and hassle

Finding and securing the right property is traditionally only half of the battle when moving home and typically around a third of transactions fall through between going under offer and exchange of contracts. A professional property finder represents the buyers’ best interests throughout a transaction by advising on possible solutions to problems, brokering sensitive conversations and sourcing specialist advisors when unusual questions are raised. They’ll also tell a buyer when it is time to walk away from a purchase; an experienced and pragmatic voice of reason for buyers that can prove invaluable when making one of the largest transactions in their lifetime.

Advice for discerning buyers

While engaging a professional property finder will enhance a buyer’s purchasing status, it is always strongly recommended that clients engage reputable experts to support all the elements of a purchase.

An independent surveyor, an effective and communicative solicitor and an efficient and knowledgeable financial advisor are all valuable members of the professional team a buyer can surround themselves with. Together with a dedicated property finder, they can ensure that when a buyer finds a home they wish to purchase they are provided with the best possible advice to make well-informed decisions.

If you are frustrated by the difficulty of finding and buying your next property and would appreciate being given a competitive advantage over non-represented buyers, please contact Garrington for an initial discussion without obligation.

garrington.co.uk