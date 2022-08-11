See inside this dreamy home, with possibly the best views in the county

Valley View House, Charlton Hill, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

Nestled between Charlton Kings and the picture-perfect villages of Coberley and Cowley, Valley View House commands the most beautiful setting, enjoying panoramic views across the Charlton Valley.

Newly converted, this is a luxurious four-bedroom home offering opulent accommodation that has been designed entirely for its views and discreet setting behind a gated entrance, just four miles or so from Cheltenham.

Valley View House, Charlton Hill, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire - Credit: kingsleyevans.co.uk

The volume of windows contribute to a contemporary approach to the space, making the most of natural light, while the high-end finishes, eco-friendly approach and architecturally-led design features offer a feeling of opulence.

An expansive kitchen/drawing/dining room with a vaulted ceiling connects to the outside by way of bi-fold doors out onto an extensive balcony. A door from the kitchen area leads to a utility room, and adjacent is a snug room with a short flight of steps up to a room on the mezzanine, an ideal space for a study, or home office. Completing the accommodation on this floor is a boot room, plant room and WC off the main entrance hall, all of which incorporate valuable loft storage space.

Valley View House, Charlton Hill, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire - Credit: kingsleyevans.co.uk

The bedroom accommodation is set on garden level, with each room having access to the outside space. The principal suite, with a large dressing room and en suite bathroom, has double doors to the sun terrace and garden, which is the perfect spot to take in the vista. A guest bedroom, adjacent to a family bathroom, enjoys the same garden view with doors opening to outside.

There are two further bedrooms, both with en suite shower rooms and direct access to outside. Each bath and shower room is finished to the highest specification, with Mandarin stone tiles to the principal en suite, and Ibero Gravity tiles to the remaining shower/bathrooms. With fittings by Hansgrohe, Villeroy and Boch and Duravit, the finish is of the highest quality.

The ground floor benefits from a tremendous amount of natural light and views of the landscape from two aspects.

Guide price of £2.25 million.

Call Kingsley Evans on 01242 222292 or visit kingsleyevans.co.uk

Valley View House, Charlton Hill, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire - Credit: kingsleyevans.co.uk

Valley View House, Charlton Hill, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire - Credit: kingsleyevans.co.uk

