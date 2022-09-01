See inside this award winning four-bedroom property in West Yorkshire

This stunning home has the appeal of a party palace in the Med with gorgeous terraces, light-filled interiors, a spa and a super sociable bar area - every day's a holiday!

Where: Vantage, Judy Haigh Lane, Thornhill, WF12 0QB

Stunning terraces make the most of beautiful countryside views - Credit: Omar Khan

What: Offered to the open market for the very first time, this extensively renovated award winning four-bedroom property, offering outstanding views over open countryside. The detached contemporary property has been specifically designed to offer fantastic light and bright living accommodation throughout. The work and attention to detail that has been committed to create this truly stunning property is breathtaking.

Spacious interiors and contemporary style make this a unique home - Credit: Omar Khan

Inside: Open plan living accommodation to include a bespoke kitchen/diner and living area and four spacious bedrooms two of which are serviced by a modern ensuites. As well as ample living accommodation, this home also has stunning views from a south westerly facing terrace, a stunning spa with all the latest wellness facilities as well as a home gym.

Bold colours for a sociable space in the bar area - Credit: Omar Khan

Outside: Externally, the property takes entertainment to the next level with bespoke bar featuring designer wallpaper, custom made serving bar and bi-folding door and window. Alfresco dining to the rear with private courtyard garden leading to the spa and gym, two lawned areas are featured one to the side of the property with porcelain tile seating area, the other above the gym and spa with walk-on skylight feature.

Guide Price: £975,000

Contact: Fine & Country Wakefield, 01924 234881, fineandcountry.com