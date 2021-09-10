See inside this £1.25 million Grade II Listed property near Hebden Bridge

Published: 8:02 AM September 10, 2021

Where: Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge

What: On the market for the first time in over 36 years, Wadsworth Banks Farm is a beautiful Grade II* Listed property. Steeped in rich history and occupying a prime hillside position over the Calder Valley. This wonderful property offers grand, comfortable living spaces, generous bedrooms and wonderfully mature, established garden. Additionally, there is a barn with stables, and a further three acres of grazing. EPC exempt.

Inside: With elements of the property thought to date back to medieval times, the majority of Wadsworth Banks Farm was built in the 17th Century. This four bedroom Yeomans House has large mullion windows, exposed beams and fireplaces found in many of the rooms.

Outside: Approaching Wadsworth Banks Farm there is ample parking around the house for several cars, along with trailers, horse boxes or other vehicles. The house enjoys a mature garden across the south elevation and a further three acres of grazing.

Price: £1,250,000

Contact: Fine & Country Calder Valley, 01422 419890

www.fineandcountry.com

Wadsworth Banks Farm - Credit: Fine & Country

