Magazines Subscribe Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People
Great British Life > Homes and Gardens > Property

See inside this £1.25 million Grade II Listed property near Hebden Bridge

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 8:02 AM September 10, 2021   
Wadsworth Banks Farm

Wadsworth Banks Farm - Credit: Fine & Country

Where: Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge 

What: On the market for the first time in over 36 years, Wadsworth Banks Farm is a beautiful Grade II* Listed property. Steeped in rich history and occupying a prime hillside position over the Calder Valley. This wonderful property offers grand, comfortable living spaces, generous bedrooms and wonderfully mature, established garden. Additionally, there is a barn with stables, and a further three acres of grazing. EPC exempt. 

Inside: With elements of the property thought to date back to medieval times, the majority of Wadsworth Banks Farm was built in the 17th Century. This four bedroom Yeomans House has large mullion windows, exposed beams and fireplaces found in many of the rooms. 

Outside: Approaching Wadsworth Banks Farm there is ample parking around the house for several cars, along with trailers, horse boxes or other vehicles. The house enjoys a mature garden across the south elevation and a further three acres of grazing. 

Price: £1,250,000 

Contact: Fine & Country Calder Valley,  01422 419890
www.fineandcountry.com

Wadsworth Banks Farm

Wadsworth Banks Farm - Credit: Fine & Country

Wadsworth Banks Farm

Wadsworth Banks Farm - Credit: Fine & Country

Wadsworth Banks Farm

Wadsworth Banks Farm - Credit: Fine & Country

Wadsworth Banks Farm

Wadsworth Banks Farm - Credit: Fine & Country

Wadsworth Banks Farm

Wadsworth Banks Farm - Credit: Fine & Country

Wadsworth Banks Farm

Wadsworth Banks Farm - Credit: Fine & Country

Wadsworth Banks Farm

Wadsworth Banks Farm - Credit: Fine & Country

Wadsworth Banks Farm

Wadsworth Banks Farm - Credit: Fine & Country

Wadsworth Banks Farm

Wadsworth Banks Farm - Credit: Fine & Country

Wadsworth Banks Farm

Wadsworth Banks Farm - Credit: Fine & Country

Wadsworth Banks Farm

Wadsworth Banks Farm - Credit: Fine & Country

Wadsworth Banks Farm

Wadsworth Banks Farm - Credit: Fine & Country


Yorkshire Life
Yorkshire

Don't Miss

An iconic scene in The Railway Children filmed on the Keighley & Worth Valley Railway

Yorkshire Life

Everything you need to know about the new Railway Children film

Kathryn Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Chelsworth street

Suffolk Magazine

This stunning six-mile circular walk crosses three pretty Suffolk villages

By Jayne Lindill

person
Padley Gorge by Keith Meredith

Derbyshire Life

6 waterfall walks in Derbyshire and the Peak District

Derbyshire Life

Logo Icon
Blackpool Sands (c) c.art, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Devon Life

16 beautiful beaches in Devon you have to visit

Fred Humphries

person