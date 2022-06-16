Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
See inside this 1.8 acre property near Preston on the market for £1.25 million

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 6:00 PM June 16, 2022
White Lea Cottage

White Lea Cottage - Credit: Fine and Country

This stunning family home is in a glorious rural setting but is within easy reach of the city 

White Lea Cottage, Whitechapel, Preston 

Situated in a quiet yet accessible location, White Lea Cottage occupies a spacious plot of approximately 1.8 acres and is a stunning family home.

This beautiful property has been extensively improved and upgraded by the current owners and provides flexible five bedroomed accommodation, four with en-suite.

There are two double garages, a summer house, kitchen garden and meticulously maintained extensive gardens and grounds. 

Price: £1,250,000 

Contact: Fine and Country, 01254 828922, fineandcountry.com. 

An aerial view of White Lea Cottage

An aerial view of White Lea Cottage - Credit: Fine and Country

The master bedroom

The master bedroom - Credit: Fine and Country

The sitting room

The sitting room - Credit: Fine and Country

The kitchen

The kitchen - Credit: Fine and Country


