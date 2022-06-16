See inside this 1.8 acre property near Preston on the market for £1.25 million
Published: 6:00 PM June 16, 2022
- Credit: Fine and Country
This stunning family home is in a glorious rural setting but is within easy reach of the city
White Lea Cottage, Whitechapel, Preston
Situated in a quiet yet accessible location, White Lea Cottage occupies a spacious plot of approximately 1.8 acres and is a stunning family home.
This beautiful property has been extensively improved and upgraded by the current owners and provides flexible five bedroomed accommodation, four with en-suite.
There are two double garages, a summer house, kitchen garden and meticulously maintained extensive gardens and grounds.
Price: £1,250,000
Contact: Fine and Country, 01254 828922, fineandcountry.com.