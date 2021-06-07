How to find your dream home in Derbyshire and the Peak District

Promotion

Published: 9:57 AM June 7, 2021

Are you considering a move to Derbyshire or the Peak District?

To help you make the best decision for your family, we speak to Tom Currey, sales director at Dales & Peaks Estate Agents in Chesterfield, who shares what you need to know about buying or selling a property in this area.

Q: Is now a good time to consider selling your home?

Seek the expert advice of a local estate agent to help you find the right property for you. - Credit: Dales & Peaks

A: Absolutely. After a year of being stuck indoors, people are craving an escape to the country. Derbyshire and the Peak District are both property hotspots right now, so if you’ve been thinking about a change of pace or have considered putting your home up for sale then now may be the ideal time.

With Covid-19 restrictions easing, it's also easier to arrange house viewings, valuations and in-person meetings with your estate agent to discuss marketing strategies and ask any questions you may have.

Q: Why are Derbyshire and the Peak District current UK property hotspots?

A: Both locations offer stunning scenery and an escape for families without being completely remote. It’s easy to continue to commute to work, and there are plenty of attractions, market towns, and amenities nearby to keep you entertained.

Similarly, it’s a great place to move to if you’re searching for a change of pace, want more space and to explore the beautiful UK countryside.

The Peaks are also one of the most affordable areas, close to a national park, making it easier for families to save and contemplate moving home.

Q: What types of property are on offer in the area?

A: There’s a glorious mix of traditional-style country homes, characterful period properties and modern new builds – there’s something to suit every taste and budget. You’ll find everything from a quaint cottage to a modest family home, and properties with ample land. I recommend contacting a local estate agent, with expert knowledge and insight into the area, to help you find the perfect home for you.

You can also use Rightmove and Zoopla to get an idea of what kinds of properties are available in the areas that you're interested in.

Q: How is the increased demand for homes in these areas affecting the property market?

Find a mix of contemporary, new build and traditional-style properties to choose from in and around Derbyshire and the Peak District. - Credit: Dales & Peaks

A: We’re noticing a slight rise in prices, and activity in the area is certainly growing. We’re also seeing an increase in the number of people moving to Derbyshire and the Peak District, from other areas in the UK.

Q: How can you help buyers and sellers find what they’re looking for?

A: We use our marketing channels to reach out to buyers, no matter where they currently reside. Through social media, we’re able to offer buyers concise information and answer questions about schools, work and resources in the area to help them make a final decision about where they want to live.

All this information is readily available online to help make the process simple, and ensure you feel confident about your purchase. This also helps local sellers to find the right buyer quickly, get the best price for their home and avoid delays.

Q: Why choose Dales & Peaks?

After the last year in lockdown, people are looking to move to areas with open space, where they can explore the UK countryside. - Credit: Dales & Peaks

We care about what we do and are dedicated to helping you – whether you’re buying or selling – fulfil your dreams. Derbyshire is our home. We know every nook and cranny of the area, and many of us are from here so know what a beautiful region it is to live in.

We’ll be there with you throughout every step of the buying and selling process, offering expert advice and liaising with solicitors on your behalf, to help you find the ideal home where you can create lasting memories with your loved ones and begin building your future.

If you’re interested in buying or selling property in Derbyshire or the Peak District, go to dalesandpeaks.co.uk or call 01246 567540 to find out more.