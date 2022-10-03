Swapping the city for the country: Is village life just what your family needs?

Promotion

Discover stunning two, three and four-bedroom homes at Chiltern Fields in Barkway. Computer Generated Images are intended for illustrative purposes only and should be treated as general guidance only. - Credit: Beverley Homes

Luscious green hills, charming nature trails, and lanes brimming with history greet the residents of Barkway.

Did you know that in the UK we’re currently experiencing a change in where families are choosing to put down roots?

According to recent Experian analysis, changing work habits and increasing house prices have seen many homeowners keen to switch cityscapes for rural settings (Experian Plc, 2022).

“Families are eager to use the current market and remote working patterns to their advantage,” shares Anthony Barham, managing director at Beverley Homes in Hertford. “A move to the countryside can provide a better work-life balance, easy access to the great outdoors, and relieve stress – all of which can help them spend more quality time together.”

Below, Anthony tells us more about their new housing development, Chiltern Fields in Barkway, and reveals why buying one of their new two, three, or four-bedroom countryside properties could be the best decision for your family.

Q: What are the benefits of living in a village like Barkway?

A: A strong sense of community is one of the biggest advantages of village life. From the second you arrive in Barkway, you’re welcomed into a warm and supportive group. The pandemic has left many wanting to escape the feeling of isolation that city life can bring, and eager to move to smaller areas where they can connect with neighbours.

The properties are ideal for families looking to move out of the city, first-time buyers and individuals wanting to downsize. Image is of a typical Beverley Homes bedroom from a previous development. - Credit: Beverley Homes

Barkway is also surrounded by beautiful countryside, providing you with the opportunity to stay active and boost your mental and physical health on a daily basis. Local clubs will ensure you’re never bored and the local pub, The Tally Ho, is a cosy place to meet with friends and family.

The village’s recreation ground, and well-rated nearby nursery, preschool and academies, make this an idyllic haven for young families.

Q: How can moving to the countryside offer a better work-life balance?

A: Situated 15 miles from Cambridge and less than five miles from Royston, Barkway is a well-connected area for commuters. Convenient rail links to London and easy access to Luton and Stansted Airport will mean you’re never far from where you need to go.

This means workers can enjoy timely travel to and from work in major towns and cities, while still reaping the perks of rural life.

Enjoy the best of village living while remaining well-connected to Royston, Cambridge and London. Computer Generated Images are intended for illustrative purposes only and should be treated as general guidance only. - Credit: Beverley Homes

Q: What are some of the best things to see and do in and around Barkway?

A: Less than a 10-minute drive from Barkway are the historic sights of Royston. Here you can discover the unique mysteries of Royston Cave, sample an array of independent shops and absorb the town’s rich past.

Only a stone’s throw away is the centre of Cambridge, where you can relax on a punting tour of the river Cam, observe the region’s stunning architecture, and explore its legendary universities.

In Barkway itself, you can savour undisturbed landscapes, unwind at the golf course and club, and stop by the 800-year-old village church. You can also attend the famous annual Barkway Street Market, where, for one day every year, visitors flock to the village to celebrate its antiquity, charm and unbeatable community spirit.

Q: What will potential buyers find at the new homes in Chiltern Fields?

A: There are 16 new two, three and four-bedroom family homes available. Buyers will have a choice of homes with en-suites and others equipped with modern, spacious bathrooms. The four-bedroom properties also come with a utility room, home study and snug.

Feel instantly at home in the bright, spacious living areas featured within each property. Image is of a typical Beverley Homes living and kitchen area from a previous development - Credit: Beverley Homes

Each house features contemporary living spaces and kitchens furnished with integrated appliances and all the mod-cons you could need. An electric car charging point, eco-friendly boiler and low-energy LED lighting ensures each home is energy-efficient.

The properties are ideal for families looking to move out of the city, for first-time buyers and for individuals wanting to downsize or experience a change of pace.

As a family-run company, we pride ourselves on delivering a diverse range of innovative homes designed to meet the demands of modern life. We offer a personal, professional and friendly service, finding tailored solutions to suit each client’s needs.

Since our foundation in 1985, it’s been our mission to help residents build communities they can be proud of. The recent development at Chiltern Fields is our latest commitment to assisting families in taking the next step toward their future.

To register your interest or find out more, visit beverleyhomes.com.

Call 01992 660234 or email chilternfields@bpcnewhomessales.co.uk.