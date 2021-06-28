Home buying guide: how owning a countryside property can benefit you

Promotion

Published: 12:12 PM June 28, 2021

Have you considered swapping your hectic city life for one surrounded by wildlife, trees and tranquillity? You’re not alone.

“Derbyshire and the Peak District are current UK property hotspots,” reveals Tom Currey, sales director at Dales & Peaks Real Estate Agents in Chesterfield.

“Since lockdown, we’re seeing an increase in the number of people moving to rural areas from cities like Manchester, Sheffield and even London.

“I think after these last 18 months people are craving more space, getting back to nature, and making the most of the time they have with their loved ones. They’re also realising that buying rural property is one way they can do it,” he shares.

The idea of relocating to another county can seem daunting, which is why we sat down with Tom to find out more about owning a country escape and how it can benefit you.

1. You’ll get good value for money

The property includes approx six acres of grounds featuring 1.5 acres of beautifully manicured gardens and 4.5 acres of paddocks with stables. - Credit: Dales & Peaks

“People are often surprised with the offering of land and property that are available in the countryside,” Tom says. “If you’ve spent most of your life in urban areas like London, it can come as a shock to realise what you pay for a one-bed studio flat in the city centre, can buy you a lot more in places like Derbyshire. Look at this Yew Tree Lodge home, for example.”

Exploring areas outside of major cities can be a good option for families that need more room, want a large, open garden for children to play and for families that want to buy a home they can pass on to future generations.

“It’s always best to consult with a local estate agent to help you find the type of property you want, in an area you love, for the best price,” Tom adds.

2. It has benefits for your mental and physical health

The Derbyshire home features four reception rooms, four bathrooms, and a stylish kitchen with integrated Neff appliances and solid marble worktops. - Credit: Dales & Peaks

Moving to the countryside can make it easier to access leisure activities, take part in sports and enjoy a slower pace of life.

“You’ll live in an area with reduced levels of pollution, where you can take advantage of the sprawling countryside that’s right on your doorstep. It’s a real spirit boost and is great for people that enjoy being active or want to get more fit,” Tom says.

In the heart of Derbyshire and the Peak District, you’ll have access to ample countryside rambles and hikes with the region’s two stunning national parks, allowing you to enjoy rural living without being completely cut-off.

3. It can help you enjoy precious moments with your family

The property is in an idyllic location surrounded by glorious Derbyshire countryside, has equestrian facilities and beautifully manicured gardens with stone flagged patio area - Credit: Dales & Peaks

“All of us wish we had more time to spend with those that we love the most, but hectic work routines and the hustle and bustle of metropolis life, can impede that,” Tom explains.

“A move to the country can help people regain control of their lives and free-up time without having to give up anything in return.

“Derbyshire and the Peak District are well-connected destinations, making it easy to commute to places like Manchester, Sheffield and Derby, and there are plenty of fantastic local schools where your child can flourish.”

4. Moving to your new home will be simple and stress-free

“As a local company, we have extensive knowledge of the area to help you find exactly what you’re looking for, and a unique understanding of the Derbyshire and Peak District market, to find your perfect house for the right price, and quickly,” Tom says.

Demand for countryside homes is on the rise, but finding the right estate agent can ensure you can arrange viewings easily even if you don’t live in the local area, put down prompt and successful offers and receive advice and guidance every step of the way.

“We offer 3D tours, expose properties via social media, use professional photography, and provide detailed information about the local area and every property we sell, to make it as easy as possible for you to find your forever home,” Tom says.

