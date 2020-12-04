Why presentation is so important when selling a home

sponsoredfollow

Published: 3:54 PM December 4, 2020 Updated: 5:12 PM December 18, 2020

Tom Currey, sales director of Dales & Peaks, explains the importance of professionally marketing your home. Picture: Dales & Peaks - Credit: Archant

How and where a home is marketed makes all the difference when it comes to a potential sale, according to Tom Currey, sales director of Dales & Peaks.

Clever photography can cause potential buyers to feel an emotional pull to a property. Picture: Dales & Peaks - Credit: Archant

The company, which covers north Derbyshire, has achieved an average of 99.7pc of asking price over the last 12 months, and is known for its emphasis on visual presentation.

“According to GetAgent, where you can compare estate agents, our properties are the fastest selling and highest percentage of asking price in every postcode in which we operate,” Tom observes.

Enticing twilight shots can work well for many properties. Picture: Dales & Peaks - Credit: Archant

“My parents started the business in 2006 and when I came in as a partner four years ago, the aim was to develop a slightly more interesting and proactive way of marketing property.

“Now we are the only high street estate agent we are aware of with 3D virtual tours of every home we sell – and we believe we have the largest social media following of any estate agent in Derbyshire.”

'When people are hoping to find their next home, they want to see every aspect.' Picture: Dales & Peaks - Credit: Archant

Why photography is important in marketing

Dales & Peaks, also a letting agent, managing some 1,500 rental properties, specialises in selling homes in the £500,000 and above bracket.

Photos should not be stretched, blurred or produced in soft focus. Picture: Dales & Peaks - Credit: Archant

The company’s unique approach to presentation also sees it employ a variety of photographic techniques and ensure an abundance of different images for each home.

On average some 20 to 30 photographs are displayed for each property, but for substantial homes this can even be up to 70.

“When people are hoping to find their next home, they want to see every aspect,” Tom insists.

“We take pictures of rooms from all angles, plus feature shots, such as fireplaces or fancy door handles in older homes or granite work surfaces and hot water taps in newer properties.

“We might light the fire and open the French windows or bi-fold doors.”

Potential buyers need to imagine it from a practical point of view, while also feeling that emotional pull.

“People don’t necessary always think with their heads when they buy their next home, so I believe it is also important to pull on their heart strings a little,” Tom admits.

“They see the images and almost move into the house virtually.”

Why do we need professional property photos?

Professional property photography is essential to ensure images are clear, lit effectively and present the home in its best possible light, says Tom.

Photos should not be stretched, blurred or produced in soft focus as they need to reflect the reality of the home.

Owners are advised on how to prepare for the shoot, but Tom is clear that potential buyers need to be able to envisage it as a home:

“It’s about showing the house and the lifestyle it offers rather than making it look clinical.”

Aerial shots are taken on larger homes, especially those in generous grounds or rural settings.

“We like to give people a sense of the whole thing, including the grounds, views and neighbours – everything you can’t see from ground level,” he says.

Drone videos are also occasionally employed for exceptionally large properties and used for promotion on social media.

How do I get my house to display well?

Enticing twilight shots, where beautifully lit homes are made to look warm and inviting during the autumn and winter months, can work well for many properties.

“These really make the homes stand out,” Tom stresses.

“Every single time we do this we achieve 10 to 15 times more views on Rightmove than other similar homes on the market at the same time.”

But it is perhaps for the 3D virtual tours that Dales & Peaks has become renowned, as these are now used to market all its properties.

“For me, it’s about making that first viewing as impactful as possible so, when they come for a first viewing, they have effectively been there already,” he explains.

“Then, when they leave, they have something to refer back to, especially if they have seen five or six properties in a single day.”

Breaking new ground in estate agency

While the company’s emphasis on the visual has seen soaring success via social media, it has also had an impact on the high street, where it has two branches and plans another soon.

“Each of our shops has display screens now instead of window cards,” Tom says. “One has 12 screens that are 15ins in size, and we also have a 65ins screen.

“These are 10 times brighter than televisions and play our 3D tours and photographs.

“We wanted to find a way of showing our very visual marketing to those walking or driving past and we have certainly achieved that.

“People now stop and gather round because this is something they have never seen in our local area before.”

For more information visit www.dalesandpeaks.co.uk.